Dana White says the UFC is going to talk to Nate Diaz about a potential fight against Khamzat Chimaev

Dana White has revealed the UFC's plans to reach out to Nate Diaz to finalize a fight with Khamzat Chimaev.

The UFC president spoke about the proposal in an interview with TMZ Sports. He said:

"Yeah, we're gonna talk to Nate about it [a fight with Khamzat Chimaev]... a hundred percent."

In the post-UFC 267 press conference, Dana White revealed that Khamzat Chimaev would likely break into the welterweight top ten.

Khamzat Chimaev put on a staggering display of grappling superiority and strength in his last fight against No.11-ranked Li Jingliang at UFC 267.

The Russian-born Swedish fighter took 'The Leech' down in the first round before unleashing relentless ground-and-pound on the Chinese fighter.

'Borz' then locked in a rear-naked choke to secure a submission victory over Jingliang. The performance cemented Khamzat Chimaev's legitimacy in the welterweight division.

Khamzat Chimaev then called out multiple welterweight fighters, including Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal.

Khamzat Chimaev doesn't understand why fans dislike him; claimed he is respectful to people outside the cage

Khamzat Chimaev has been dominant in his short four-fight UFC career. He has outstruck his opponents by a significant margin, not given up any ground control, and won more fights than he has been hit.

In a recent interview with ESPN MMA, 'Borz' expressed his disappointment towards the MMA community, saying he doesn't understand the unnecessary hate he receives from fans.

"...I respect all my opponents, people. Here in the cage I [have] no respect for nobody. I come to kill somebody and take my money. Outside I respect all the guys. I like to speak with them, my opponents, joke with them. I don't know why people hate me sometimes. I love this sh*t, I come for everybody, show good fights and take money, be happy."

