"Showtime is a very, very small universe" - Dana White says UFC is the largest pay-per-view provider on Earth

Dana White believes his promotion has effectively transcended companies like Showtime Sports and Triller. Although they are some of the biggest players in the business, White claims that the UFC has been made more accessible to the fans and is much more enjoyable.

Dana White was recently in conversation with Teddy Atlas and Ken Rideout on 'THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas'. During the interview, White offered a candid description of the kind of success that his promotion enjoys. He opined that the UFC's growth effectively pipped other companies when it came to popularity and relevance.

"The truth of the matter is we are the largest pay-per-view provider on earth. And when you talk about Showtime, Showtime is a very, very small universe, you know. Now not a lot of people have Showtime, so when these fights happen there aren't a lot of people that are watching them," said Dana White.

When Dana White vowed to never work with Showtime Sports again

The fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor was one of the greatest pay-per-views to have been set up by UFC and Showtime Sports. However, Showtime rubbed Dana White the wrong way because of their press release.

White scorned Showtime and Stephen Espinoza for allegedly under-reporting pay-per-view sales and the profits that were accumulated during the event. Espinoza opined that the Mayweather-McGregor card had earned the second spot when it came to pay-per-view buys.

However, White believed that the card had pipped all other cards to take the top spot with relative ease. White addressed these concerns while in conversation with Yahoo! Sports' Kevin Iole.

“I don’t give a shit about Showtime’s fucking full of shit press release they put out, it’s the biggest fight ever, ever in combat sports history...The way that they handled that press release, and what they did. I didn’t trust those guys before and now I despise those fucking guys. I’ll never work with them again, ever,” said Dana White.

