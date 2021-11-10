"He's a cry baby victim"- Dana White slams Ariel Helwani but says he 'doesn't hate' the MMA journalist

Dana White and Ariel Helwani have shared a rather contentious relationship with each other for quite some time. The UFC president recently opened up about why he felt the way he did about one of the biggest names in MMA journalism.

In a sit-down on the Pardon My Take podcast, UFC head honcho Dana White offered fans some insight into his qualms with Ariel Helwani. He cited issues with Helwani's personality as the reason behind his contempt towards the journalist.

"It's not that I hate the guy. Well he's a victim. The guy's a p***y and just a big f***ing crybaby victim. It's not just him. There's a few other guys that cover the sport. We have the toughest sport in the world being covered by the biggest p***ies in the world. He's a victim. He's a crybaby," said Dana White.

Catch Dana White talk about Ariel Helwani right here:

When Ariel Helwani was slapped with a lifetime ban from UFC

Ariel Helwani was previously banned from covering the UFC after he fell out with the promotion. Helwani was banned from receiving press credentials after he broke the news regarding two massive fights that the UFC had in store without consulting the promotion.

Helwani broke the news regarding Brock Lesnar's return and Conor McGregor's fight against Nate Diaz at UFC 202. This prompted the UFC to banish the UFC insider along with two of his colleagues from The Forum in Inglewood, California, as they covered the UFC 199 pay-per-view.

“I was brought to the back by UFC [public relations] and told by Dana White that I had to leave the arena. Dana mentioned that from what I recalled that Brock Lesnar was upset the news was released early and that this could have ruined their deal," Ariel Helwani told Yahoo! Sports.

However, the ban on Ariel Helwani and his colleagues was promptly removed by the UFC as they released a statement on their website.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Happy to report the UFC has lifted the ban on me and my colleagues. Cooler heads indeed prevailed. Now back to normal. Thank you again. Happy to report the UFC has lifted the ban on me and my colleagues. Cooler heads indeed prevailed. Now back to normal. Thank you again.

Edited by C. Naik