"They're all fun fights" - Dana White suggests  UFC has already booked Tony Ferguson for next fight

UFC President Dana White has provided an update regarding Tony Ferguson's next fight in the promotion.

During the UFC Vegas 45 post-fight press conference, Dana White was asked about a potential fight between Tony Ferguson and Nate Diaz.

In recent weeks, fight fans on social media have called for a clash between the two aforementioned fighters, especially after Nate Diaz seemingly hinted on Twitter that he is interested in fighting 'El Cucuy'.

However, as per Dana White, the UFC currently has Tony Ferguson booked for his next fight:

"I think we have a fight for Tony Ferguson. I think we have him lined up with somebody," said Dana White.

When asked if Tony Ferguson's next fight is a fun fight or not, Dana White simply stated that all fights are fun.

The UFC President mentioned that the cards which usually get doubted the most by fans turn out to be the best cards ever.

"Yeah, they're all fun fights. Look at tonight, they're all fun fights. I mean, the cards that get doubted are usually the best cards, ever," added Dana White.

Check out the UFC Vegas 45 post-fight press conference below:

How does Tony Ferguson's latest UFC run look like?

Tony Ferguson is currently on a three-fight losing skid in the UFC. Ferguson's incredible 12-fight winning streak was brought to an end in 2020 when he was beaten by Justin Gaethje for the interim UFC lightweight title at UFC 249.

Following his loss to 'The Highlight', Tony Ferguson suffered yet another loss at UFC 256 when he was defeated by reigning UFC lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira.

In 2021, Tony Ferguson competed just once inside the octagon, fighting Beneil Dariush at UFC 262. 'El Cucuy' was mostly dominated by Dariush for the majority of their fight and ended up suffering another loss.

It will be interesting to note what fight UFC has in store for Tony Ferguson in 2022 and if the former interim UFC lightweight champion will return to the win column for the first time since 2019.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim