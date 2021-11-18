"I came out of a PAL program too" - Dana White weighs in on the UFC partnering with the NYPD to renovate Cops & Kids gyms

Dana White has given his thoughts on the UFC partnering with the NYPD to renovate Cops & Kids gyms.

The UFC president visited the NYPD Cops & Kids gym in Brooklyn during UFC 268 fight week earlier this month. In doing so, he got the chance to see the renovations the UFC provided for the program’s gyms in Brooklyn and Staten Island.

Dana White was also able to meet several young men and women who have been able to really find themselves at the gym. They have been using it as a way to exercise, pick up a new hobby and get through any issues they may be going through in their lives.

When asked about the program, Dana White had the following to say:

NYPD NEWS @NYPDnews



Read more⬇️

"Cops & Kids is about mentoring…and it's a place where they have an outlet," said @NYPDCommAffairs Chief Maddrey recently at an event where @danawhite and the @ufc donated gym equipment to the Cops & Kids boxing gym in the @NYPD67Pct

“This is definitely nicer than the one that I was at,” White said.

“I’m very pro-police, pro-military, and who isn’t pro-kids and getting kids off the street,” he said. “Plus, I came out of a PAL program, too, and it changed my life. What you get out of something like this is immeasurable. Lessons learned here, how hard you push yourself in a place like this, the types of people you meet, the different paths that people take, you name it.”

How long will Dana White remain UFC president?

Acts like this show us why Dana White is still UFC president, even after receiving a huge sum as part of the company’s sale in 2016. While he may be an acquired taste in the eyes of many fans and critics across MMA, the guy clearly loves what he does and doesn’t want to stop doing it.

Back in 2019, Dana White confirmed that he had signed a new contract that would see him remain as UFC president all the way through until 2026. While that date still seems quite far away, it’ll be interesting to see whether or not talks commence about a potential successor when we edge closer to that timeframe.

For now, though, Dana White is just as invested in the Ultimate Fighting Championship as he’s ever been.

