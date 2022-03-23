"It's actually sad" - Daniel Cormier believes Dan Hooker is "on the tail end" of his career and will find himself being a "gatekeeper"

Daniel Cormier recently offered fans some insight into the remainder of Dan Hooker's career in the UFC in the wake of his UFC London loss. 'DC' suggested that Hooker has effectively reached the tail end of his career.

Hooker featured in a featherweight bout against Arnold Allen in the co-main event at UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall. The Kiwi was finished by Allen in the first round, marking his fourth loss in his last five fights.

Following his most recent loss at the O2 Arena in London, 'DC', suggested that Hooker was past his prime and was now in a position to offer the younger talent a platform to showcase their skills as they make their way into the UFC.

Here's what Daniel Cormier had to say about the same while in conversation with Ryan Clark on the latest edition of ESPN MMA's DC & RC Show :

"I think we have our answer now as to where Dan Hooker is in his career and it's sobering. It's actually sad for a fan favorite, like Hooker. But we know now that Dan Hooker is now on the tail end. Because when you start to become the person that is there to uplift the younger talent, the gatekeeper per se, like you know, you always say I try to make everybody a gatekeeper it seems like now he will continue to find himself in those types of matchups."

Check out Daniel Cormier's take on The DC & RC Show below:

Dana White on Dan Hooker's future in the featherweight division

In the aftermath of all the action at UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall, UFC president Dana White gave his take on Dan Hooker's future in the featherweight division.

He asserted that the trajectory of his career in the UFC was entirely under his control. White went on to offer 'The Hangman' some props for locking horns with a legitimate threat in the division in Arnold Allen.

While in conversation with the media during the post-fight presser, Dana White said:

“That’s up to him. He came in and performed tonight. He made weight, he came in and went to war with a guy who’s undefeated in this weight class and he can do whatever he wants to.”

Check out the full UFC London post-fight press conference below:

Fan of MMA and you have a way with words? Sportskeeda MMA is hiring!

Edited by David Andrew