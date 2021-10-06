"This may be a No.1 contender's fight" - Daniel Cormier believes Islam Makhachev vs. Dan Hooker could be a potential lightweight title eliminator

Days removed from his decisive win over Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 266, Dan Hooker has already jumped headfirst into his next challenge. Hooker is scheduled to butt heads with Islam Makhachev at UFC 267. Daniel Cormier recently opined that the winner of this bout could take the next step in realizing their title dreams.

While in conversation with Ryan Clark on the DC & RC Show, Daniel Cormier revealed that Dan Hooker's decision to fight Islam Makhachev could potentially pave the way for a shot at the title.

"Now for Dan Hooker, he finds himself in a situation where this may be a No. 1 contender's fight. Right? Because people are ready to call Islam the man, give him the title shot. Dan Hooker goes, 'Wait a minute. Let me get the shine. If you guys all feel so strongly about this cat, what if I beat him?' Why can't Dan Hooker looked at in that same regard?" said Daniel Cormier.

Catch the entire segment with Daniel Cormier and Ryan Clark right here:

What awaits Dan Hooker in his fight against Islam Makhachev?

Dan Hooker's upcoming fight will mark his third consecutive outing on a UFC pay-per-view. One could argue that this bout could potentially make his career and propel him to the top of the food chain.

'The Hangman' could earn significant clout should he come out of his fight against Makhachev victorious. The Dagestani has often been acknowledged as the most difficult draw in the lightweight division. Makhachev has also been hailed by many as the second coming of Khabib Nurmagomedov.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc

▶︎ Landed just 14 hours before making weight ahead of

▶︎ Takes fight 🆚 Islam Makhachev at Dan Hooker appreciation post 👏▶︎ Took him six weeks to get home following fight in Jan due to NZ Covid rules▶︎ Landed just 14 hours before making weight ahead of #UFC266 due to visa issues▶︎ Takes fight 🆚 Islam Makhachev at #UFC267 back in Abu Dhabi in just four weeks Dan Hooker appreciation post 👏▶︎ Took him six weeks to get home following fight in Jan due to NZ Covid rules

▶︎ Landed just 14 hours before making weight ahead of #UFC266 due to visa issues

▶︎ Takes fight 🆚 Islam Makhachev at #UFC267 back in Abu Dhabi in just four weeks https://t.co/nu3fjpnCxc

Daniel Cormier echoed the same sentiment on his show. He admitted that as far as their fighting styles are concerned, Islam Makhachev could certainly cause problems for Dan Hooker.

"Ain't nothing worth having, no reward, if you ain't willing to risk something. And Dan Hooker is willing to take the risk. Now, is it a great matchup for him, stylistically? Seems very difficult. But he's a man, he's a fighter, and he's going to go out there and try to beat Islam. It's going to be tough, but the dude's doing it," asserted DC.

Also Read

Islam Makhachev was originally scheduled to face Rafael dos Anjos. However, the Brazilian was forced to pull out after suffering an injury. He was later replaced by Hooker.

Makhachev is currently riding an eight-fight win streak. He last beat Thiago Moises at UFC on ESPN 26. Dan Hooker lost two consecutive bouts to Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler before beating Haqparast at UFC 266.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh