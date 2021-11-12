"No one's that close to Leon right now" - Daniel Cormier believes Leon Edwards is currently the 'absolute most skilled English fighter in the UFC'

Daniel Cormier believes that skill-for-skill, there is no English MMA fighter better than UFC welterweight Leon Edwards.

Speaking in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'DC' praised Edwards' fighting abilities. He said the the Jamaican-born Brit is far ahead of any other English fighter in terms of skill.

"Let me tell you something about Leon Edwards. Great guy. Trained with us for a little bit in AKA, is the absolute most-skilled English fighter in the world right now, hands down. Darren Till may be the bigger name, Michael Bisping is the greatest English fighter of all time, will be recognized forever. But, at this moment, Leon 'Rocky' Edwards is the best English fighter in the UFC and in the world. No one compares. Honestly, no one's that close to Leon right now."

Leon Edwards is currently on a 10-fight undefeated streak in the UFC. During his incredible run in the welterweight division, 'Rocky' has defeated Rafael dos Anjos, Nate Diaz, Gunnar Nelson and Donald Cerrone.

Kamaru Usman wants Leon Edwards to get a title shot

Leon Edwards' last loss came in December 2015 at the hands of the current 170-pound king Kamaru Usman, who just defeated Colby Covington to defend his title for the fifth consecutive time.

In the lead-up to UFC 268, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' sat down for a chat with Michael Bisping for BT Sport. During the interaction, Usman expressed interest in putting his gold on the line against 'Rocky'.

"I wanna get your guy [Leon Edwards] in there, but he just hasn't seem to be helping himself, you know, lately... I mean he has to understand that it's a joint effort with everything. Everything contributes to you being where you want to be. You know, I honestly like the guy. I've actually spoken with the guy and I like him and I would love to see him get that shot because he's put in time, he's put in the work. You know, his last loss was to me and he has done all that work to get back. So, I would love to see him get a title shot but you've gotta help me here. Come on! At the end of the day... it's a businesss."

Edwards was scheduled to face Jorge Masvidal at UFC 269 on December 11. However, 'Gamebred' has pulled out of the fight due to an injury.

