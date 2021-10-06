"Don't waste your time" - Daniel Cormier believes Leon Edwards shouldn't fight Jorge Masvidal, should wait for a title shot instead

Daniel Cormier has advised Leon Edwards to keep turning down Jorge Masvidal's challenges and wait for the UFC title shot instead.

In a recent episode of ESPN's DC & RC YouTube show, Cormier said Edwards has no incentive to risk his position by fighting contenders ranked lower than him. Masvidal has been issuing challenges to the British MMA star in recent months. However, as far as Cormier is concerned:

"Why in the world should Leon Edwards now wanna look back to you guys? And I'm saying 'you guys' because Gilbert Burns, too. Gilbert Burns is guilty of this. (Masvidal and Burns) did not want to talk about Leon Edwards at all when they were the ones on the shortlist of a championship fight. Now, Leon is in that position and they wanna call him out. No, Leon. 'Rocky,' get the title shot that you so justly deserve. Don't waste your time."

Check out Daniel Cormier's piece of advice for Leon Edwards:

The rivalry between Edwards and Masvidal stems back to a backstage encounter they had at UFC Fight Night 147 in London, England. The pair of star welterweights got into a heated shouting match before throwing punches at one another. Jorge Masvidal landed a combination, which he playfully coined a "three-piece with the soda."

ESPN MMA @espnmma Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards exchange words and punches backstage during the ESPN+ post-show Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards exchange words and punches backstage during the ESPN+ post-show https://t.co/kYEkWxN8Io

Jorge Masvidal says he's moving on from Leon Edwards

After several fruitless attempts to land a fight against Leon Edwards, former title challenger Jorge Masvidal said he's no longer pursuing a matchup with the Brit. Appearing on the MMA Uncensored podcast, 'Gamebred' explained why he’s moving on from a fight against Edwards. He said:

“That guy is such a talking f*cking machine. Cause the contract’s in front of his face, he’s said no like two or three times already. We’re already moving on. We’re not gonna say names or nothing. I do a lot of this when it comes to contracts. It’s either yes or no when a contract gets put in front of me."

Masvidal hasn't been in action since April. His last two outings were back-to-back failed attempts to dethrone reigning UFC welterweight champ Kamaru Usman. Meanwhile, Edwards is in prime position to challenge for the crown, as he's riding a 9-fight winning streak (with one no-contest).

