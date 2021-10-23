"Peak male performance body" - Daniel Cormier compliments Fedor Emelianenko after suggesting he latter would only be 'average at best' in the UFC 

Daniel Cormier recently offered his two cents on how Fedor Emelianenko's career in the UFC would have panned out in the noughties. While his initial assessment was not very positive, DC recently took to social media to shower some praise on his Russian contemporary.

In a series of posts on Twitter, Daniel Cormier offered fans some insight into his perception of Fedor Emelianenko and his physique. After a fan misinterpreted what DC was trying to say about Fedor's physical attributes, DC put forth a tweet in response to clear the air.

He revealed that fighters who don't fit the archetype of physically ripped athletes often record a significant amount of success.

"You think it’s an insult but I think and have said on number of occasions all the muscle isn’t the best thjng. You get fatigued that’s why you have seen my fat ass whip so many bodybuilder looking cats! Pay attention I love fedor!" wrote Daniel Cormier.

Daniel Cormier believes Fedor Emelianenko would have struggled in UFC

Fedor Emelianenko's return to the cage has sparked a debate about how he would have fared in the UFC's heavyweight division in the 2000s. Daniel Cormier, for one, revealed that he would not have been able to enjoy a lot of success amongst the best heavyweights in the world.

The reality of the situation is he would not have done well against those guys like (Junior Dos Santos), he wasn’t beating Cain Velasquez, he would have struggled with guys like Cheick Kongo. I know you’re gonna say, ‘Well he beat this guy, he beat (Antonio Rodrigo) Nogueira and he beat Frank Mir.’ For as great as he is, he would have been, at that time in the sport, average at best,” said Daniel Cormier. (h/t: MMA Fighting)

Daniel Cormier admitted that the mystery that surrounds this particular topic bolsters fans to believe that Fedor could have done well. Regardless, DC declared that Fedor would have had a tough time in the premier MMA promotion in the world.

