Daniel Cormier explains why it's hard to pick against Alexander Volkanovski even though The Korean Zombie has "dynamite" in his hands

Alexander Volkanovski is currently hurtling towards a fight against Chan Sung Jung at UFC 273. Daniel Cormier recently offered his two cents on why it is almost impossible to bet against the champion in this matchup.

The clash between Volkanovski and 'The Korean Zombie' came to pass after Max Holloway was forced to pull out of his trilogy fight against 'The Great'. 'Blessed' withdrew from the event because he aggravated a pre-existing injury.

While in conversation with Ryan Clarke, 'DC' offered fans some insight into Jung's prospects against Volkanovski. Regardless of his fighting pedigree, 'DC' warned Volkanovski about the power that Jung packs in his hands. However, he was reluctant to bet against 'The Great'.

Here's what the former two-division champion had to say:

"It's hard to really choose anybody over the champ today because of his supremely well-rounded skillset, his cardio, his champion's mentality. Alexander Volkanovski has not lost in so long. And he is starting to make it look easier. So if you look at The Korean Zombie, he has got his work cut out for him. But Volkanovski will stand with you and when you stand with the Zombie, you are always in danger. Because that guy has dynamite in his hands.

Watch Daniel Cormier's assessment of the UFC 273 clash between Volkanovski and Jung here:

Alexander Volkanovski scorns Giga Chikadze for disrespecting Calvin Kattar and Chan Sung Jung

Top contenders in the featherweight division jumped at the opportunity to fight Alexander Volkanovski after Max Hollway's withdrawal. Giga Chikadze's voice was one of the loudest among them all.

The Australian recently went off on Chikadze while in conversation with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour. He flamed Chikadze for overlooking Kattar and disrespecting Jung and himself with his antics on social media.

Check out Giga Chikadze's tweet below:

“You’ve got a man, a top contender [Calvin Kattar] in front of you, and you’re acting like you’re just going to walk through this guy. Not only, let’s win first before you start carrying it on, [but] you’re probably going to get injured. The fight’s not too far away and all that. There’s so many things that come into play. By trying to say, ‘You’re taking the easy way,’ and then disrespecting Zombie like he did, it’s just disrespecting everybody," Volkanovski said.

The Georgian went on to suffer a bruising loss at the hands of 'The Boston Finisher' in the main event of UFC Vegas 46. Kattar fought his way to a lopsided unanimous decision win at the UFC Apex.

Watch Alexander Volkanovski's interaction with Ariel Helwani right here:

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by John Cunningham