"You've got to have that bad blood" - Daniel Cormier explains why Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington would make for a 'great season' of The Ultimate Fighter

Daniel Cormier recently opened up about the scope of marketability for a season of The Ultimate Fighter with Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington as the coaches.

In addition to the display of talent by budding fighters, TUF thrives thanks to the heated rivalry between some of the biggest names in the business, who take on leadership roles as coaches.

While in conversation with Ryan Clark on ESPN's 'DC & RC Show' in a segment titled 'Tap In or Tap Out', Daniel Cormier rallied in support of the idea of setting up a TUF season with Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington at the helm of their respective outfits.

"No brainer, this is a no brainer. I mean, you want, on The Ultimate Fighter, to have guys that can't stand each other. You've got to have that bad blood, and these two would make for a great season of television. I'm tapping in," declared Daniel Cormier.

Ryan Clark lauds Colby Covington's ability to build a fight

The hostility that exists between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal is well documented. There is no love lost between the fighters, which is why Ryan Clark opined that the two would make for an enticing pair of coaches on TUF.

"These two dudes would walk into the house, walk into the gym, hating each other from the beginning. And we know one thing that Colby Covington knows how to do is build a fight, build animosity. You don't even need to build it. It's going to be that way from the very beginning. It bleeds into every interaction we see on that show," opined Ryan Clark.

Colby Covington is currently coming off of a loss at the hands of Kamaru Usman at UFC 268. Jorge Masvidal, on the other hand, was recently forced to pull out of a fight against Leon Edwards due to medical reasons.

Should they decide to go toe-to-toe in the realm of reality television instead of the octagon, fireworks are guaranteed.

