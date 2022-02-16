Daniel Cormier explains why Khamzat Chimaev may find himself in "trouble" against Israel Adesanya

Daniel Cormier does not think Khamzat Chimaev is the man to finally put an end to Israel Adesanya's reign in the UFC middleweight division.

Chimaev recently claimed he'd make quick work of Adesanya should they meet in the octagon. That statement was recently reverberated by former UFC two-division champion Henry Cejudo in an episode of The Triple C & Schmo show.

ESPN MMA @espnmma



(via @henrycejudo, @kchimaev) Chimaev told Cejudo that Adesanya doesn't want the smoke(via @henrycejudo, @kchimaev) Chimaev told Cejudo that Adesanya doesn't want the smoke 💨 (via @henrycejudo, @kchimaev) https://t.co/difpIB1cqE

However, Cormier isn't convinced Chimaev has the tools to solve the Adesanya puzzle. 'DC' is of the opinion that the Russian-born Swede's aggression will make him vulnerable against the defending 185-pound champ.

During an episode of the DC & RC Show with guest Anthony Smith, Cormier explained why he believes Chimaev could get himself into trouble against 'The Last Stylebender.' 'DC' argued:

"I've been hearing Chimaev from a lot of people. [Henry] Cejudo said it this morning. My problem with Chimaev is: Chimaev's going to rush, and because he'll rush to get Izzy out of there, he's gonna get himself into trouble. I don't know if Chimaev is the guy because he's obviously smaller [than Adesanya]. But his style won't allow for him to sit back with Adesanya."

Catch Daniel Cormier's comments on a potential Israel Adesanya vs. Khamzat Chimaev matchup:

Daniel Cormier: Alex Pereira, not Khamzat Chimaev, is the man to beat Israel Adesanya

Daniel Cormier has revealed who he thinks is the fighter best equipped to beat Israel Adesanya at middleweight. The former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champ went with Alex Pereira – the man who already beat Adesanya twice. He elaborated:

"I love [Alex] Pereira because Perreira is going to stand and fight the kickboxing match with Adesanya. But Anthony, your point about him getting there is the most valuable point that we've heard. Strategic matchups for Pereira would be good because then that would allow for him to get to Adesanya. But at some point, you gotta fight a wrestler. Even Izzy went through Derek Brunson, he went through guys that were trying to take him down and showed that his skillset holds up in a mixed martial arts cage."

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



Alex Pereira knocked out the middleweight champ in the Stylebender's last kickboxing match.



Poatan makes his MMA debut at UFC 268 The only man to stop Israel Adesanya is now in the UFC.Alex Pereira knocked out the middleweight champ in the Stylebender's last kickboxing match.Poatan makes his MMA debut at UFC 268 The only man to stop Israel Adesanya is now in the UFC.Alex Pereira knocked out the middleweight champ in the Stylebender's last kickboxing match.Poatan makes his MMA debut at UFC 268 🔥 https://t.co/4qLis4dndm

Pereira, who made his UFC debut last November, is the only fighter to hold multiple victories over Adesanya. The Brazilian has beaten 'The Last Stylebender' twice – by unanimous decision and by knockout – during their professional kickboxing days.

Edited by C. Naik