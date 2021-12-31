Daniel Cormier explains why he picked Kamaru Usman as fighter of the year over Charles Oliveira

Daniel Cormier has officially given his pick for fighter of the year, Kamaru Usman.

During the latest year-end check-in conversation on his YouTube channel, Daniel Cormier was joined by the likes of Shane Smith, Robert Sadeghi, Deron Winn and Jessica Clark.

During the conversation, 'DC' was questioned on why he picked Kamaru Usman over UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliviera.

DC reflected on Charles Oliveira's incredible 2021 and claimed that it is truly phenomenal what he has achieved this year. Cormier explained that Oliveira had to rebuild himself to complete his incredible comeback.

However, things weren't the same for Kamaru Usman, as he never had to rebuild himself or make a comeback in the first place, to begin with.

"You know for me, I think it was Usman and I think that, when you think what 'Do Bronx' has done, it's truly phenomenal. But you can't punish a person for doing exactly what they were supposed to do at every turn. Yeah, 'Do Bronx' had to rebuild himself, so it's like, the story is great because he had to come back but Usman never had to come back." - said Daniel Cormier.

Check out Daniel Cormier's check-in conversation below via his official YouTube channel:

Kamaru Usman's 2021 saw him win three big fights

Kamaru Usman was victorious thrice in 2021. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' started off the year with a big win at UFC 258 over Gilbert Burns. The win was Usman's first successful title defense of the year as he defeated 'Durinho' in the third round via KO.

In his next fight, Kamaru Usman faced Jorge Masvidal in a rematch. The reigning UFC welterweight champion brutally knocked out 'Gamebred' in the main event of UFC 261 to add another great win to his stacked resume.

In his latest fight, Kamaru Usman defeated arch-rival Colby Covington in yet another barnburner of a fight between him and 'Chaos'.

This time around, the two fighters took each other to the limit, with Usman still walking out of UFC 268 as the reigning UFC welterweight champion after winning a unanimous decision.

Edited by Josh Evanoff