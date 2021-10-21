Daniel Cormier explains why there is truth to Colby Covington's claims that he had a hard time securing Kamaru Usman rematch and that Usman beat lightweights

Daniel Cormier discussed the recent interview Colby Covington gave to ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto ahead of his upcoming bout against Kamaru Usman.

Covington will face the UFC welterweight champion for the second time at UFC 268 on November 6. The pay-per-view will mark the promotion's return to Madison Square Garden in New York.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc

🏆 Namajunas 🆚 Zhang 2

💥 Gaethje 🆚 Chandler

🤩 Strickland v Rockhold, Edgar v Vera, Iaquinta v Green

🇮🇪 Ian Garry's UFC debut

🔥 Burgos, Shahbazyan & more... 🏆 Usman 🆚 Covington 2🏆 Namajunas 🆚 Zhang 2💥 Gaethje 🆚 Chandler🤩 Strickland v Rockhold, Edgar v Vera, Iaquinta v Green🇮🇪 Ian Garry's UFC debut🔥 Burgos, Shahbazyan & more... #UFC268 is one of the best cards of all-time! 🙌We're in for something special in NYC 🗽 🏆 Usman 🆚 Covington 2

🏆 Namajunas 🆚 Zhang 2

💥 Gaethje 🆚 Chandler

🤩 Strickland v Rockhold, Edgar v Vera, Iaquinta v Green

🇮🇪 Ian Garry's UFC debut

🔥 Burgos, Shahbazyan & more...#UFC268 is one of the best cards of all-time! 🙌We're in for something special in NYC 🗽 https://t.co/oUTYWk6DQ5

Covington revealed he wanted to fight 'The Nigerian Nightmare' immediately after his first loss. However, the welterweight champion went on to face Burns and Masvidal. 'Chaos' tried to downplay Usman's achievements by saying that he beat lightweights in his recent bouts.

Daniel Cormier gave his take on Covington's claim in the latest episode of his podcast DC & RC. Cormier said:

"He [Colby Covington] says enough truths to where you have to take him seriously. When he said it was hard to get this fight again, it absolutely was. When he said that we're the two best in the world, absolutely was. When he says that Kamaru Usman beat two lightweights, there's enough truth in that to where people can kind of go, 'Gilbert Burns did spend a really long portion of his career at 155. Masvidal for a long time fought 55.' But these guys are not lightweights anymore, they are full on welterweights that Kamaru Usman beat in impressive fashion."

'Chaos' got the opportunity to fight for the welterweight title after almost two years. In his previous outing, the 33-year-old faced the former champion Tyron Woodley.

Colby Covington defeated Woodley in the final round of their bout via TKO and hasn't competed since. Meanwhile, the No.1-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC has won three bouts since he last fought Covington.

Watch Daniel Cormier's take on Colby Covington's statements below:

The slugfest between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington at UFC 245

The two welterweights first faced each other at UFC 245 in December 2019 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The bout between Covington and Usman turned out to be a slugfest and became an instant classic. The two elite wrestlers respected each other's wrestling abilities and thus did not attempt a single takedown.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' and 'Chaos' fought a stand-up battle. Usman outstruck Covington and supposedly broke his jaw in the fight. 'Chaos' was heard telling his coaches about the same after the third round.

Watch the footage below:

Also Read

Usman knocked him down twice in the fifth round and followed it up by landing hammer fists before referee Marc Goddard intervened and stopped the bout. The fight marked Kamaru Usman's first title defense in the UFC.

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist One year ago: Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington at UFC 245 One year ago: Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington at UFC 245https://t.co/iLkb98mVXE

Edited by Avinash Tewari