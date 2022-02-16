"Don't give 'em power!" - Daniel Cormier extends support to Michael Bisping amidst biased commentary allegations, Ali Abdelaziz joins in

Daniel Cormier has rallied behind his colleague Michael Bisping after 'The Count' was hit with accusations of biased commentary. Fans criticized Bisping for being too hard on Robert Whittaker during his main event clash against Israel Adesanya at UFC 271.

In a recent post on social media, 'DC' advised Bisping on how to deal with such flak. He lauded the Englishman for a job well done, suggesting he should ignore the voices that criticize him from the sidelines. Cormier's support also prompted Dominance MMA's Ali Abdelaziz to speak up in his favor.

Cormier tweeted:

"[Michael Bisping] you can’t talk about it bro, people will always criticize you from the sidelines. You did a good job, don’t ever let these voices and they are few make your feel like you need to explain. Don’t give em power! [biased commentary my a**] you did great. Everyone does."

His comments in support of Bisping also encouraged high-profile manager Ali Abdelaziz to double down on how well the former middleweight champion performed at UFC 271.

Michael Bisping subsequently took to Twitter to acknowledge Cormier's support. He further admitted that he was unfazed by the entire controversy.

'DC' is seemingly adept at dealing with such adversity as he was previously forced to defend himself against similar claims of biased commentary. He argued that his experience as a fighter allowed him to break fights down in a more detailed manner.

Daniel Cormier disputes Henry Cejudo's claims that Khamzat Chimaev can overcome Israel Adesanya

Henry Cejudo recently suggested that Khamzat Chimaev is likely the only fighter who can dethrone Israel Adesanya, the reigning UFC middleweight champion. However, Daniel Cormier is seemingly unconvinced.

In a recent interaction with Anthony Smith and Ryan Clark on the latest edition of the DC & RC show, Cormier argued that Chimaev's eagerness to take Adesanya out will be his undoing. 'DC' said:

"I've been hearing [Khamzat Chimaev] from a lot of people [Henry Cejudo] said it this morning. My problem with Chimaev is Chimaev's gonna rush and because he'll rush to try to get Izzy out of there, he's gonna get himself in trouble. I don't know if Chimaev is the guy because he's obviously smaller but his style won't allow for him to sit back with Adesanya."

Watch Daniel Cormier break down Khamzat Chimaev vs Israel Adesanya below:

