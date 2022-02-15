"The judges agreed with everything I fu**** said" - Michael Bisping addresses biased commentary accusations

Michael Bisping doesn't concur with the view that he was biased while commentating on the UFC 271 rematch between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker.

'The Count' was inserted into the booth at the last minute after Joe Rogan had to be pulled from commentary duties due to a scheduling conflict. Several viewers were critical of Bisping's commentary and felt he was in favor of Adesanya during the main event.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Bisping addressed the criticism of his commentary. The former middleweight champion said he would rewatch the fight and look for any mistakes he could have made, saying:

"It was a really close fight and to all you haters out there that are talking s***, the judges agree with everything that I f***ing said. So, I'm not taking validation from that nor am I using this as an excuse to sit here and say I know it all. I watched a fight very closely, very intently, but I will go away and watch it and see if I made any mistakes. If you hear bad reviews of your work, you want to take it on board with an open mind. I want to get better; I want to learn and grow as a human being."

Watch Michael Bisping address his critics below:

Dan Hooker doesn't agree with Michael Bisping's comments on Carlos Ulberg's UFC 271 win

Carlos Ulberg defeated Fabio Cherant by unanimous decision at UFC 271. After getting knocked down in the first round, Ulberg took control of the fight and dominated the next two rounds to come away with a victory. Michael Bisping felt 'Black Jag' could have taken more risks and looked for the finish.

Ulberg's City Kickboxing teammate Dan Hooker took exception to 'The Count's' comments. Hooker emphasized that the onus wasn't on Ulberg to take a risk when he was in control and en route to victory. During The Allstar's UFC 271 recap, 'The Hangman' said:

"I found out that Michael Bisping doesn’t really like Carlos [laughs]. Don’t hate the man for being good-looking! It’s not his fault. That man was born good-looking and there ain’t nothing you can do about it. [But] he’s clearly dominating the fight. I think there was a minute or two left and they’re just like, ‘Oh, you know, he’s dominating the fight but I really wish that he would take more risks and try to knock the guy out.' It’s like nah, nah, nah. That’s not how our sport works. That’s not how this game works."

Check out Dan Hooker's take on Michael Bisping's comments below:

Edited by C. Naik