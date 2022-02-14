"That's not how our sport works" - Dan Hooker doesn't agree with comments Michael Bisping made during Carlos Ulberg's UFC 271 fight 

Dan Hooker insists Michael Bisping was wrong by suggesting Carlos Ulberg should've done better in his UFC 271 fight.

Ulberg secured a unanimous decision win against Fabio Cherant in their light heavyweight bout at UFC 271. Barring a first-round knockdown, 'Black Jag' was clearly in control and dominated his opponent rounds two and three.

Still, UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping, who was commentating on the fight, said Ulberg should've tried to inflict more damage on Cherant. Dan Hooker, on the other hand, disagrees with Bisping.

'The Hangman', who is a teammate of Ulberg at City Kickboxing, reckoned there was no need for Ulberg to "take risks" and try to pull off a decisive victory as he was clearly the better performer. During The AllStar's UFC 271 recap show, Hooker said:

“I found out that Michael Bisping doesn’t really like Carlos [laughs]. Don’t hate the man for being good-looking! It’s not his fault. That man was born good-looking and there ain’t nothing you can do about it. [But] he’s clearly dominating the fight. I think there was a minute or two left and they’re just like, ‘Oh, you know, he’s dominating the fight but I really wish that he would take more risks and try to knock the guy out.' It’s like nah, nah, nah. That’s not how our sport works. That’s not how this game works. No one has an argument to counter that. If one fighter is clearly dominating the fight, [for] two-and-a-half rounds in the bag, it’s not his role to take risks. It’s the other guy’s job to take the risk."

Check out Dan Hooker's this take on Carlos Ulberg's UFC 271 performance below:

Carlos Ulberg is taking it one win at a time

The victory over Fabio Cherant was Carlos Ulberg's first UFC win since earning a contract on Dana White's Contender Series.

While he made a good account of himself on debut despite his knockout loss, Ulberg's performance at UFC 271 ensured he entered the win column on MMA's biggest stage for the first time.

UFC @ufc



[ @UlbergCarlos | Earns his 1st UFC win by UD #UFC271 | Prelims LIVE on @ESPN & E+ ] Earns his 1st UFC win by UD 👏[ @UlbergCarlos | #UFC271 | Prelims LIVE on @ESPN & E+ ] https://t.co/4sAoD51jSC

However, the 31-year-old is not rushing things and would like to reach his goals one step at a time. During his appearance at the post-fight press conference, Carlos Ulberg said:

“You have to be real methodical with [your next fight] that exactly. You have to watch who you’re going to fight next, you wanna plan your path just so you play [it] smart. You don’t want to go to that goal as quick as you can.”

Watch Ulberg talk about his next move below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Harvey Leonard