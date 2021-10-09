"He came to me looking for a manager" - Michael Bisping reveals he helped Conor McGregor sign with Paradigm Sports Management

Michael Bisping recently revealed that he helped Conor McGregor sign with Paradigm Sports Management.

Paradigm Sports Management was primarily established to manage NFL players, but founder Audie Attar later decided to join the MMA scene. Attar is the the Irishman's manager and his company currently manages some of the biggest names in combat sports, including Israel Adesanya, Manny Pacquiao, Michael 'Venom' Page and Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson.

Michael Bisping recently appeared on The True Geordie podcast. He talked about how his relationship fell apart with Conor McGregor and also revealed that the Irishman came to him looking for a manager. Bisping said:

"He [Conor McGregor] came to me looking for a manager and I put him onto Paradigm Sports Management. That's how he came into my consciousness. Paradigm did a fantastic job, they're very honest and hardworking."

Watch Michael Bisping's interview with True Geordie below:

Audie Attar co-founded Eire Born Spirits along with Conor McGregor and Ken Austin. EBS is the parent company behind McGregor's Proper No.12 Irish Whiskey.

Proper No.12 Irish Whiskey is UFC star McGregor's first business venture outside MMA and the company was valued at more than $235 million in 2020.

Just a few months back 'The Notorious' sold the majority stake of his whiskey brand to Proximo Spirits in a $600 million deal. The Irishman reportedly made $150 million from this deal which helped him become the world's highest-paid athlete for 2021, as per Forbes.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Conor McGregor is the world's highest-paid athlete, according to Forbes 💰 Conor McGregor is the world's highest-paid athlete, according to Forbes 💰 https://t.co/kKqZNZ7cQ4

Conor McGregor's deleted tweets

If there's one thing Conor McGregor is well known for apart from fighting, it's his habitual pattern of making controversial tweets and then deleting them soon after. McGregor seemingly has a lot of time on his hands as he recovers from the injury he sustained in his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

The 33-year-old UFC star recently fired shots at prominent fighters and has even dragged their families into the feud. 'The Notorious' has attacked several famous UFC stars including Michael Bisping, Daniel Cormier, Dustin Poirier and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

