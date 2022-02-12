UFC 271 crackstream, reddit stream and buffstream alternatives: How you can legally watch the event

UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 is the fight promotion's next pay-per-view event and it has some intriguing fights lined up for the fans. The pay-per-view will take place inside the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on February 12, 2022. It will serve up a total of five fights on the main card, including a middleweight championship bout.

UFC 271 - Television and Live Streaming

Read on to find out all the necessary details about television channels and online platforms where you can legally watch UFC 271 in the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.

United States

The entire UFC 271 card will be available for streaming on ESPN Plus. The pay-per-view is priced at $74.99 for existing ESPN Plus subscribers. Plans are available at $74.99 per year.

The UFC Bundle is an excellent option for non-subscribers to get access to ESPN Plus at a pocket-friendly rate. It comes with a one-year subscription to the platform along with access to UFC 271 at $99.98.

The Disney Plus Bundle is another alternative that costs $83.98 in total. This includes the pay-per-view and $13.99 per month for access to ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and ad-inclusive Hulu.

The preliminary card will also be available on ESPN Deportes (Spanish) and ESPN News, written as ESPNews, which is currently accessible via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV and YouTube TV. All of these platforms have their own subscriptions.

The UFC 271 early prelims will be available for streaming on UFC Fight Pass as well, which is available at a cost of $9.99 per month or $95.99 per year. This will give you access to live UFC prelims and the full library of previous UFC and affiliate promotional fights.

United Kingdom

The UFC 271 prelims and main card will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Contract-free monthly passes are available at £25, which are cancellable at any time. BT Broadband ownership is not required to purchase the passes.

However, those who want a long-term subscription added to their existing BT Broadband or BT TV packages can go for the 'Sport' contract at £15 a month or the premium 'Big Sport' contract at £40 a month. Sky TV customers can add BT Sport to their television with a £20 per month contract too.

India

In India, the main card will be available for streaming live on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription. Plans are available at Rs 299 per month, Rs 699 for six months and Rs 999 for a full year. The event will also be broadcast on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) on television.

Israel Adesanya vs Robert Whittaker to headline UFC 271

In the night's main event, Israel Adesanya will put his middleweight title on the line against former rival Robert Whittaker.

Whittaker will enter the rematch at UFC 271 looking to reclaim the middleweight title he lost to 'The Last Stylebender' more than two years ago at UFC 243. 'The Reaper' is running high entering the bout, having scored a trio of hard-fought unanimous decision wins through 2020-2021 over some of the top contenders in the division, including Darren Till, Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum.

Whittaker also appears to be a more well-rounded fighter than he was in his previous meeting with Adesanya.

Meanwhile, the champion has also shown steady improvements in his own game. Adesanya has also displayed improvements in his takedown defense in his recent bout against Marvin Vettori after failing against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259.

Many believe that Whittaker’s best chance at reclaiming the middleweight crown will be to utilize his grappling against the champion, but he could be in for a rough ride.

