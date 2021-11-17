“It’s such a bad style matchup” - Daniel Cormier feels Leon Edwards shouldn't fight Khamzat Chimaev; says ‘Rocky’ should wait for UFC title shot

Daniel Cormier has suggested that Leon Edwards shouldn’t risk a potential UFC welterweight title shot by facing fellow welterweight star Khamzat Chimaev next.

Speaking to co-host Ryan Clark on ESPN MMA’s DC & RC show, Daniel Cormier indicated that Leon Edwards ought to wait for a UFC welterweight title shot rather than fight another 170-pound contender next. DC stated:

“No. Dude, I’m gonna tell you, one thing I’m not doing is fighting Khamzat Chimaev. I’m definitely not fighting him because it’s such a bad style matchup. And like he said, Ryan, why should he have to fight again? He hasn’t lost in 10 fights. And honestly, if he would’ve waited, he probably could’ve fought Kamaru Usman anyways. He was next in line. He just took the (Jorge) Masvidal fight.”

“But let’s not go crazy here. I put a video out the other day about Leon Edwards, and honestly, he’s fought, Ryan. He fought Belal Muhammad. Unfortunately, the fight was stopped because of an eye poke. He fought Nate Diaz, he was signed up to fight Jorge Masvidal; all this year. So, it’s not like Leon isn’t willing to fight. Leon wants to fight. Leon wants to be in there fighting. And by being willing, by having that win streak, by being undefeated in 10 fights and still be willing to take these fights; it gets you good favor with the organization. So, now I think it’s time for him to just sit and wait, Ryan. He’s got his title shot.”

Furthermore, Cormier and Clark explained that considering how dominant Kamaru Usman has recently been, Leon Edwards would be fighting an uphill battle. Regardless, they praised Edwards’ striking skills and acknowledged the danger he poses to Usman, particularly on the feet.

You can watch DC and RC discuss Leon Edwards’ next move in the video below:

Leon Edwards is on the cusp of winning UFC gold and avenging his loss to Kamaru Usman

Reigning UFC welterweight kingpin Kamaru Usman successfully defended his title in a grueling five-round fight against Colby Covington at UFC 268 earlier this month. Resultantly, the consensus is that ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ isn’t likely to jump right back into the octagon.

Kamaru Usman has been spending time with family as he recovers from the aforementioned fight with Covington. Meanwhile, top-tier contenders like Leon Edwards and Khamzat Chimaev eagerly await Usman’s return for a shot at his title. Edwards was scheduled to fight Jorge Masvidal at UFC 269 on December 11th. Nevertheless, Masvidal withdrew from the fight due to an injury.

Leon Edwards has subsequently emphasized that his primary goal is to win the title and that he'll fight Kamaru Usman next. The UFC is yet to officially confirm as to whether or not Edwards will receive the next title shot.

That said, if Leon Edwards were to fight Kamaru Usman next, he’d be looking to avenge his 2015 unanimous decision loss to Usman and capture the coveted UFC welterweight belt.

Leon 'Rocky' Edwards @Leon_edwardsmma Disappointed but honestly I knew this fraud didn't want to fight me anyway. He was just a stop off on the way to the title. The goal remains the same. Much needed family time now, @usman84kg i will see you soon. Disappointed but honestly I knew this fraud didn't want to fight me anyway. He was just a stop off on the way to the title. The goal remains the same. Much needed family time now, @usman84kg i will see you soon.

