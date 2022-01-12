"There are different rules in regards to Conor" - Daniel Cormier on whether Conor McGregor will fight for the lightweight title in 2022

Daniel Cormier feels the MMA world shouldn't be surprised if the UFC books Charles Oliveira vs. Conor McGregor for the lightweight championship next.

Following Charles Oliveira's victory over Dustin Poirier at UFC 269 inside Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena last month, the titleholder has been calling out McGregor. The Irishman has previously shown an interest in fighting the Brazilian for the belt.

UFC president Dana White had earlier made it clear that No.1-ranked contender Justin Gaethje will receive the next title shot. However, several fans of the sport believe with 'Notorious' being the most bankable MMA superstar ever, he could have his way.

Speaking to The Schmo aka Dave Schmulenson recently, 'DC' stressed that there are different rules for the Irishman and he could possibly be next in line for a matchup with 'Do Bronx'.

"I really do believe that there are different rules in regards to Conor. And people might not like it, people may hate it but if he is healthy and he starts to chirp and Oliveira is chirping back at him and there is fan interest, I can see a world where it happens. But again it would make so many people upset. But ultimately a lot of times, man, it comes down to dollars and cents."

Watch Daniel Cormier in conversation with The Schmo below:

Conor McGregor was unbeaten for 15 MMA bouts from February 2011 to December 2015

Conor McGregor currently has just one victory in his last four outings inside the octagon. He has slumped from a 19-2 career record to 22-6 in the last six years.

McGregor was on a 15-fight winning streak after losing the second fight of his professional MMA career against Joseph Duffy at the UK-based Cage Warriors FC promotion way back in 2010.

During his impressive run from February 2011 to December 2015, 'Notorious' beat the likes of Max Holloway, Dustin Poirier and Jose Aldo. Along the way, he also won the CWFC featherweight, lightweight belts and the UFC 145-pound weight class title.

MacMally🍀 @MacMallyMMA Newer fans clown on him now, and it's understandable, but they'll never fully understand how 2013-2015 Conor McGregor was an absolute demon. Newer fans clown on him now, and it's understandable, but they'll never fully understand how 2013-2015 Conor McGregor was an absolute demon. https://t.co/psxGeGCEi9

McGregor's winning streak came to an end at UFC 196 in March 2016. He was submitted by Nate Diaz in the second round of a welterweight clash.

However, the fan favorite superstar won the rematch against Diaz and dethroned Eddie Alvarez as the UFC lightweight champion the same year.

