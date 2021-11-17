Daniel Cormier lists Max Holloway, Petr Yan and Conor McGregor among his top 5 MMA boxers of all time but gives No.1 spot to fighter with 1 MMA bout

Daniel Cormier and Ryan Clark recently jumped in on the rising wave of appreciation for the art of boxing in MMA. The two put forth their respective list of Top-5 strikers in the sport.

Although Daniel Cormier included the likes of Max Holloway, Petr Yan, Conor McGregor and Junior Dos Santos, some may disagree with his decision to offer James Toney the top spot on his list.

James 'Lights Out' Toney managed to creep his way to the top of Daniel Cormier's list regardless of the fact that he only has one MMA fight to boot. What's more, he recorded a loss in his only outing in the UFC.

UFC 118, which was headlined by Frankie Edgar and BJ Penn, saw James Toney make his MMA and UFC debut against Randy Couture in the co-main event of the night. However, he went on to suffer a submission loss in the first round at the hands of the former heavyweight behemoth.

Check out Daniel Cormier and Ryan Clark's lists right here:

This comes after Max Holloway etched his name in the UFC record books as the first fighter to eclipse 3,000 total strikes over the course of his UFC career.

Does James Toney warrant the top spot on Daniel Cormier's list?

Before he made his unsuccessful foray into the octagon, James Toney enjoyed a significant amount of success in the boxing ring. Having fought in around 90 boxing bouts over the course of his career, Toney only ever lost ten times.

Boasting a record of 77-10-0, Toney earned his moniker of 'Lights Out' thanks to his incredible knockout ability. Toney, over the course of his lengthy career, has managed to accrue 47 knockouts without ever having been knocked out himself.

Toney was scheduled to make his way back to the ring at the age of 53 in an exhibition bout against Jeremy Williams.

The scrap was set to go down on October 29th at the Palenque de la Feria San Marcos in Aguascalientes, Mexico. However, the former three-weight champion was soon deemed unfit and the bout was canceled.

