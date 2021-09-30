"Joe Rogan is the UFC!" - Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping defend fellow commentator against recent media backlash 

Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping have defended fellow commentator Joe Rogan, who has been facing severe media backlash lately. Both Bisping and DC took to Twitter to show their respect for the popular commentator, claiming that they're honored to be able to work with Rogan.

Bisping also said that criticizing Joe Rogan is turning into a trend these days for some strange reason:

"For me @joerogan is the man when it comes to commentating. it’s just become trendy to knock him for some insanely strange reason. I watch him and learn every time. He has fascinating takes and a way with words I can only aspire to. And this isn’t me being a company man either."

Daniel Cormier also took to Twitter to praise Rogan:

"Joe Rogan is the man! He has been so helpful and helps and asks for nothing in return. And Joe Rogan is the UFC, he’s yesterday’s UFC, he’s today’s UFC, Joe Rogan Will be tomorrow’s UFC! I am honored to be able to sit to his right on the biggest fight nights of the year!"

In a recent article, Bloody Elbow journalist Trent Reinsmith lashed out at Joe Rogan for failing to assume commentary duties for back-to-back UFC pay-per-views.

He also claimed that Rogan should be replaced by the UFC. According to Reinsmith, Rogan gets paid the most for doing the least amount of work and that his colleagues 'side-eye him with resentment':

"Rogan might have just become the longtime employee the boss loves, but who other workers side-eye with resentment. He’s the guy who shows up late, leaves early, does the least amount of work possible, gets the highest amount of pay and reaps the big rewards," Reinsmith wrote in the article.

Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping, however, have dismissed all such claims as is evident in their tweets above.

Joe Rogan was criticized by the media for his comments on COVID-19 vaccination

Joe Rogan was recently criticized by the media after he contracted COVID-19. Rogan was blasted for asking people to keep an open mind regarding getting vaccinated for it. He was being blamed by certain sections of the media for discouraging people from getting vaccinated.

In an episode of his JRE podcast, Rogan clarified his comments, saying that although he isn't against people getting vaccinated, they should have the choice to decide against it as well.

