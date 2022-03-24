Daniel Cormier proposes incredible lineup of heavyweight fights involving Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic, Tom Aspinall, Tai Tuivasa, and Ciryl Gane

Daniel Cormier has proposed some intriguing matchups to make in the heavyweight division in the absence of reigning champion Francis Ngannou.

With Ngannou sidelined for the remainder of the year, 'DC' donned the matchmaker's hat and paired up some of the top contenders in the division.

According to the former two-division world champion, the biggest fight to make in the heavyweight division right now is between former champ Stipe Miocic and former light heavyweight king Jon Jones for the interim title. Another matchup to be made, according to Cormier, is between surging contenders Tom Aspinall and Tai Tuivasa.

Daniel Cormier knows that Ciryl Gane will be itching to get back into title contention and believes he should fight the winner of the upcoming clash between Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus. He explained that if Blaydes, who's the favorite to win, beats Daukaus, Gane will have the opportunity to show the world that he's improved his grappling game after the loss to Ngannou.

During the latest episode of the DC & RC Podcast, Cormier said:

"We got Stipe versus Jones for the – I almost said the intercontinental championship, I'm thinking about Wrestlemania – for the interim championship. Then I want to match up Tai Tuivasa and Tom Aspinall to see which of these two young prospects will overcome and present yourself as a true challenge... then you got Ciryl Gane who will fight the winner of the Curtis Blaydes-Chris Daukaus fight because then if Gane can somehow manage to fight Curtis Blaydes who's the favorite this weekend and defends takedowns, you put him back into a title fight."

Check out the episode of the podcast below:

Daniel Cormier weighs in on Tom Aspinall's prospects in the heavyweight division

Daniel Cormier feels Tom Aspinall could scale dizzying heights in the heavyweight division. According to 'DC', the Englishman is the perfect package because he's a well-rounded fighter and has a big fanbase rooting for him to go all the way and become a world champion.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani



This was the scene outside the O2 arena after Tom Aspinall won the main event.



Video was taken by Tom’s best friend of 25 years, How special was last night?This was the scene outside the O2 arena after Tom Aspinall won the main event.Video was taken by Tom’s best friend of 25 years, @AlexKilley1 , as he was leaving. Imagine what that must have felt like. How special was last night? This was the scene outside the O2 arena after Tom Aspinall won the main event. Video was taken by Tom’s best friend of 25 years, @AlexKilley1, as he was leaving. Imagine what that must have felt like. https://t.co/m6p6rQXiN6

Daniel Cormier also praised Aspinall for his incredible performance at the recently concluded UFC London event where he picked up a first-round submission win over Alexander Volkov:

"This kid is truly something special in the heavyweight division and honestly he is exactly what we have been waiting for. He's not only a good fighter but he's a good fighter from across the pond. He's a guy that has the accent, has the fighting ability and a guy that actually people want to see and people will be drawn to him... He's exciting man."

Aspinall is currently 5-0 inside the octagon and has finished all five of his opponents thus far. Following his win over Volkov, Aspinall said he'd like to take on Australian knockout artist Tai Tuivasa next.

Fan of MMA and you have a way with words? Sportskeeda MMA is hiring!

Edited by Aziel Karthak