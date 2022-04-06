"What's known does not need to be spoken" - Daniel Cormier proud of Khamzat Chimaev for beating the scale in controversial weigh-in

Daniel Cormier said he was proud of Khamzat Chimaev, who evidently took a page from his playbook to pull off a weigh-in trick.

Chimaev appeared to have employed a hack when he pushed down on a towel to bring his weight down during the UFC 267 weigh-ins. For the first time since the incident, Cormier had the opportunity to have a one-on-one conversation with 'Borz' during an episode of the DC Check-In.

The former two-weight champion told Chimaev:

"You wanted a fight with me but we're in Abu Dhabi and you won the fight against Li. But you also won the fight with the scale. We're both undefeated with the scale, you know what I'm saying? What's known does not need to be spoken, Khamzat. I mean, I'm proud of you. I saw it with my own two eyes."

Chimaev came under fire for allegedly cheating during the aforementioned weigh-ins. However, he dismissed the accusations, saying his religion forbids him from using underhanded tactics.

Cormier, of course, is credited with inventing the tactic ahead of his UFC 210 rematch against Anthony Johnson. After a failed first attempt, 'DC' beat the scale by pressing down on a towel to spread his weight out, successfully making the light heavyweight limit.

Check out Daniel Cormier's interaction with Khamzat Chimaev below:

Daniel Cormier backs Khamzat Chimaev against Gilbert Burns

Daniel Cormier is convinced Khamzat Chimaev will be too much for Gilbert Burns. He will take on the Brazilian on the main card of Saturday's UFC 273 pay-per-view at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

According to 'DC', Chimaev's sheer size advantage is something he thinks Burns will have trouble with. While previewing UFC 273 on his YouTube channel, Cormier said:

"Khamzat is big. He’s got fantastic striking with tremendous power. He’s got unbelievable wrestling, and obviously he has good grappling. But to me, it’s the smothering top pressure of Khamzat Chimaev that causes these guys so many issues – and he’s long and he’s big. How does Gilbert Burns, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion and black belt, handle a heavy guy like that on top?"

Watch Daniel Cormier's UFC 273 preview below:

Burns, a former welterweight title challenger, is viewed by many as the toughest test of Chimaev's blossoming career so far. However, he is still a sizeable betting underdog. According to betonline_ag, 'Durinho' is a +400 underdog while 'Borz' is a -550 favorite.

