"I don't know what vibe I am giving" - Daniel Cormier reacts to Sean O'Malley accusing him of biased commentary 

Daniel Cormier's week went from bad to worse as Sean O'Malley criticized the former's commentary at UFC 269.

In the same week that Dominick Cruz publicly bashed 'DC' for his supposed lack of research going into UFC events, O'Malley criticized the former double champ for 'biased' commentary in his fight against Raulian Paiva.

Cormier reacted to O'Malley's remarks and wrote on his Twitter:

"He’s been very respectful so I didn’t quite get that he didn’t tell me. He’s a good dude. I don’t know what vibe I am giving these dudes that they won’t just tell me when they see me what’s going on or their thoughts. I’m open."

Sean O'Malley put on a scintillating performance against Raulian Paiva. 'Suga' displayed phenomenal speed and agility to neutralize Paiva's efforts to land anything significant. Eventually, O'Malley connected with a huge right hand that wobbled Paiva and followed up with brutal combinations that dropped the Brazilian again. The referee stepped in to stop the fight moments later.

O'Malley was seemingly upset about Cormier pointing out that 'Suga' was looking at the clock, hinting that the bantamweight prodigy was tired.

Sean O'Malley, in the post-fight press conference, said:

"I was looking at the clock to see how much time I had left, cuz some people, Daniel Cormier was like, ‘Oh my god! He’s looking at the clock!’ Of course, I was looking at the clock. What are you talking about dude, If I don’t look at the clock, how am I gonna know how much time do I have?“

Daniel Cormier further spoke about Sean O'Malley criticizing his commentary; said 'Suga' looked great tonight

Daniel Cormier further spoke about Sean O'Malley's comments at the press conference and asserted that he'd have been happier if 'Suga' had criticized him in person when they previously met.

He took to Twitter and said:

"Great win tonight , you and I spoke this week you could have told me that! It was simple I wouldn’t have done anything but took you criticism. You looked great tonight!"

Although Cormier was criticized by Sean O'Malley and Dominick Cruz for his commentary, 'DC' was commended by his long-time teammate and friend, Islam Makhachev.

Makhachev called Cormier one of the best commentators to ever do it.

Makhachev Islam @MAKHACHEVMMA My humble opinion is: @dc_mma is one of the greatest commentators of all time👊🏼 My humble opinion is: @dc_mma is one of the greatest commentators of all time👊🏼

