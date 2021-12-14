"It was almost like Amanda Nunes saw a ghost" - Daniel Cormier recaps Julianna Pena's shocking win over 'The Lioness'

Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier shared his reaction to Julianna Pena's monumental win over Amanda Nunes at UFC 269.

Cormier, of course, had one of the best seats in the arena as he watched from the commentators' booth. Shellshocked after witnessing one of the biggest upsets in UFC history, 'DC' did not have much to say as the fight unfolded. But after having a couple of days to compose his thoughts, Cormier looked back at the fight he considers "one of the most exciting things I've ever seen in my life."

"So many thought [Julianna Pena] was crazy because of her approach to Amanda Nunes," Cormier said in a video on his YouTube channel. "But the reality is, she went out there and did exactly what she said. Amanda won the first round going away. It was easy. But in that second round, she really made Amanda Nunes look like Amanda Nunes from way back in Strikeforce. She took her out of her comfort zone, she did not allow Amanda to dictate anything and she wasn't willing to take a backstep. When you're not willing to take a backstep, you can do anything. She got hit with some massive shots. And when Amanda saw that she couldn't get Julianna Pena out of there, guys, I'm telling you, next to the octagon I looked at her face [and] it was almost like Amanda Nunes had seen a ghost."

Last weekend's UFC 269 saw one of the biggest upsets in the promotion's history. Pena, who closed as the +660 betting underdog, survived a bumpy opening round to secure a submission win in round two.

Check out Daniel Cormier's reaction to Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena:

Daniel Cormier shares his thoughts on a Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes rematch

Daniel Cormier is convinced that Amanda Nunes will still be heavily favored to defeat Julianna Pena when the two eventually run it back. Cormier said:

"Even if you do a rematch right now, they'll probably still have Amanda as a massive favorite against Julianna with the idea that we will see more of the Amanda Nunes that we have been conditioned to see every time she steps into the octagon."

Nunes has admitted that she mentally "checked out" during the post-fight interview. Only time will tell, however, if last Saturday's loss is a hurdle she'll be able to overcome.

