Watch: Daniel Cormier receives Lousiana Sports Hall of Fame ring

Daniel Cormier was inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame earlier this year. The former UFC two-division champion has now received a stunning Hall of Fame ring from the Louisiana High School Athletic Association.

While he has received many awards throughout his glorious athletic career, Daniel Cormier was overwhelmed to see his Hall of Fame ring. Proud to be recognized in his home state, 'DC' wrote on Instagram:

"Awards I’ve had, but my Hall of Fame ring came in and it fills my heart to be recognized in my home state. Northside we did it baby!!!! What an accomplishment! @lhsaasports Hall of Fame"

One of the best wrestlers from the state, Cormier was inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame on April 21. According to him, it was the highest honor an athlete could receive in the state of Louisiana. Expressing gratitude, 'DC' wrote in a tweet:

“This is the highest honor an athlete can obtain in our state. So grateful that my work is appreciated. I’m just a kid from the Northside of Lafayette and what my life has been is nothing short of the American dream!”

Daniel Cormier @dc_mma 2021 @lhsaasports Hall of Fame! I never could have imagined. This is the highest honor an athlete can obtain in our state. So grateful that my work is appreciated. I’m just a kid from the Northside of Lafayette and what my life has been is nothing short of the American dream ! 2021 @lhsaasports Hall of Fame! I never could have imagined. This is the highest honor an athlete can obtain in our state. So grateful that my work is appreciated. I’m just a kid from the Northside of Lafayette and what my life has been is nothing short of the American dream ! https://t.co/OSRbMkYKek

Daniel Cormier's athletic career

Daniel Cormier started wrestling at a very young age and was part of the wrestling team at Northside High School. Cormier went on to win three state championships and finished his high-school wrestling career with a 101-9 record.

Daniel Cormier represented Oklahoma State in college wrestling and amassed a 53-10 record as a Cowboy. He was one match short of becoming an All-American in 2000 but accomplished the feat the following year.

Daniel Cormier specialized in freestyle wrestling and remained the US national champion from 2003 to 2008. Cormier was named captain of the American wrestling team for the 2008 Olympics but had to pull out after suffering a kidney failure due to weight cutting.

'DC' then transitioned to MMA and made his UFC debut five years later, in 2013. Daniel Cormier captured the light heavyweight and heavyweight straps in the promotion. He retired last year with a 22-3 record.

