"It's going to be a fantastic event" - Daniel Cormier reveals which fight he's most looking forward to in 2022

Daniel Cormier has opened up about which fight he’s looking forward to the most in 2022. The former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion suggested that it’s the highly-anticipated clash between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane that excites him the most heading into the New Year.

In an edition of The DC Check-In, Daniel Cormier heaped praise upon the upcoming UFC heavyweight title unification fight between Ngannou and Gane at UFC 270. Revealing which 2022 fight he’s intrigued by the most, Cormier stated:

“I gotta be honest, bro. For me, it’ll be the next time I see you on pay-per-view when Francis Ngannou fights Ciryl Gane. Oh, my goodness! That is a massive fight; heavyweight championship fight. And listen, nothing better than heavyweight title fights. And when you have two guys like these two, fighting for the championship at UFC 270 in Anaheim – Anaheim, the worst place. I hate Anaheim, guys. I’ve lost two UFC championships there. It’s like, I hate though; I f**king hate Anaheim.”

Daniel Cormier continued:

“But I’ll be there calling these fights and lucky that I don’t have to get punched or kicked or anything in that stupid arena. But it’s going to be fantastic with Francis defending his belt against Ciryl. Oh, the plot’s great, right? They [were] teammates. Francis is on the last fight of his [UFC] contract; not happy with the UFC. There are so many different storylines going into this fight. It’s going to be a fantastic event.”

Watch Daniel Cormier address the Ngannou-Gane fight, as well as other topics, in the video below:

Daniel Cormier on Jon Jones being the biggest threat to Ciryl Gane

Many in the MMA community, including Daniel Cormier, believe that the undefeated Ciryl Gane will likely beat Francis Ngannou. Furthermore, on ESPN’s DC & RC podcast, Cormier explained that his longtime rival Jon Jones could be the one to defeat Gane. 'DC' said:

“Jon Jones is the guy that will present the most problems to Ciryl Gane. Why? Because Jon Jones has fought at 205; Jon Jones has the skill of a little guy; Jon Jones has seen athletes before,” 'DC' indicated that Jones has beaten athletic fighters like Gane at light heavyweight. He added, “I truly believe that Jones is one of the guys that truly can give Ciryl Gane problems.”

UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou is scheduled to fight interim UFC heavyweight champion Gane at UFC 270 on January 22nd. The winner of this epic heavyweight showdown will emerge as the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion and is likely to defend the title against Jon Jones later in 2022.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim