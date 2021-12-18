"This fight can break Brock numbers" - Chael Sonnen believes Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane can potentially be the biggest heavyweight fight of all time

Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane are slated to battle it out for the mantle of the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion in January 2022 at UFC 270. Chael Sonnen, for one, believes the fight has all the makings of a blockbuster, much more so compared to the fights that featured Brock Lesnar.

Commenting on the marketability of the fight, Chael Sonnen asserted that the scrap between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane is one of the most exciting match-ups that the UFC has offered its fans in the heavyweight division for quite some time.

Sonnen broke down the prospects of the fight in a video that he posted on his YouTube channel. Here's what the former middleweight kingpin had to say:

"I do believe that in the next month, you are going to see promotion like you've rarely seen in this sport. I believe the marketing and PR that's going to be rolled out for Ngannou vs. Gane is going to turn that into potentially the biggest heavyweight fight of all time. And that is saying a lot when for a while the heavyweight division had a huge star named Brock Lesnar. I think this fight can break Brock numbers," opined Chael Sonnen.

Francis Ngannou reveals shocking body transformation

As Francis Ngannou inches ever so close to his tell-all clash against Ciryl Gane, he seems to have lost a significant amount of mass. In a photo posted by MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn on Twitter, Francis Ngannou was seen sans the muscular and bulky frame that struck fear in his opponents' hearts.

Ngannou is currently coming off of an awe-inspiring win over Stipe Miocic back in March at UFC 260. Having recorded a second round knockout against Stipe Miocic, Francis Ngannou will hope to replicate the same result in his upcoming fight against Ciryl Gane.

This fight will mark his first title defense as the UFC heavyweight champion of the world and rest assured, 'The Predator' will do everything he can to retain the title.

