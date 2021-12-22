Daniel Cormier reveals his picks for Fight of the Year, Knockout of the Year, and Submission of the Year

In 2021, the UFC put on some truly great fights. Daniel Cormier recently broke down a few contests to offer his pick for the best fights, knockouts, and submissions of the year.

As far as the 'Fight of the Year' was concerned, Daniel Cormier picked the UFC 268 clash between Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler. The fight saw 'The Highlight' walk away with an extremely hard-fought unanimous decision win:

"I don't remember a fight over the course of this year that I was more like, into, in the moment... This was legitimately one of the most evenly contested fights and fun fights that we've seen for a long time. The beauty in that fight though, was the setting was perfect, the crowd was perfect, it was literally everything, all the ingredients needed for an instant classic was there and those guys made that happen," said Daniel Cormier of Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler.

With respect to 'Knockout of the Year', Daniel Cormier picked Cory Sandhagen's flying knee knockout of Frankie Edgar at UFC Vegas 18.

'DC' went on to credit Anthony Hernandez for the 'Submission of the Year' after he took Rodolfo Viera out with a guillotine choke at UFC 258 in February.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



#UFC258 Anthony Hernandez put it on Rodolfo Viera securing the second-round submission and the commentary crew couldn't contain themselves! 🙌 🗣 Anthony Hernandez put it on Rodolfo Viera securing the second-round submission and the commentary crew couldn't contain themselves! 🙌 🗣#UFC258 https://t.co/LsREPE9k72

Daniel Cormier reveals his pick for 'Round of the Year'

Ryan Clark and Daniel Cormier agreed that the third round of the fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega at UFC 266 was the Round of the Year.

Alexander Volkanovski emerged triumphant from his battle against Brian Ortega by way of unanimous decision. 'T-City' forced Volkanovski to dig deep and fight his way out of multiple submission attempts to come out on top.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc That third round between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega in full to start your day.



Amazing. That third round between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega in full to start your day.Amazing. https://t.co/jb44l7oyJ1

Volkanovski went as far as saying that he was on the verge of losing consciousness when Ortega locked in a guillotine choke. He managed to rally through the guillotine, only to find himself in a triangle submission. Volkanovski, with great effort, survived Ortega's unrelenting pressure to record a win.

Also Read Article Continues below

Rest assured Volkanovski's great escape from Ortega's submission attempts won't soon be forgotten.

WATCH: Will we ever see Jake Paul inside the Octagon?

Edited by Jack Cunningham