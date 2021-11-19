"He can actually fight" - Darren Till believes Jake Paul will give Tommy Fury 'a hard fight' in the ring

With the showdown between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury inching closer, things have been heating up between the two. While many combat sports professionals and purists are quick to dismiss Jake Paul as a legitimate threat to Tommy Fury, Darren Till believes otherwise.

Refusing to take anything away from 'The Problem Child', the UFC middleweight believes Paul has the skills required to take the fight to Tommy Fury. While in conversation with Michael Bisping on the Believe You Me podcast, Darren Till asserted that irrespective of the narrative that surrounds Jake Paul, he could offer Tommy Fury a hard fight come fight night. He said:

"I'm not as big a hater as everyone else is about the Jake Paul thing. He seems to be training hard. He can actually fight. Even though I'm a good friend of Tyson Fury and I know of Tommy, I really do think he's going to give Tommy a hard fight."

Catch the episode of the Believe You Me podcast with Darren Till and Michael Bisping right here:

Darren Till claims promotions are making a "mockery" of the fight game, not Jake Paul

Darren Till declared that Jake Paul and the like were aces in his book. However, it was promotions like Triller and Showtime Sports that were making a "mockery" of the the sport.

Shining a light on the line that exists between entertainment and derision, Darren Till went on to throw some shade at the promotions that organize cross-over fights and more.

"I understand the whole entertainment part and so do you Mike. That's why me and you are such big names because of that, but there's a certain fine line between entertainment and just downright mockery. And I just think what Triller are doing with all the robots and that s**t. That just doesn't fly with me mate and I know you're the same."

While it may be refreshing to see a fighter rallying to Jake Paul's support, he still has a tall task to overcome. Tommy Fury will be Paul's toughest task to date considering the former's age, size and experience.

Edited by C. Naik