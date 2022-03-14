There's a million world champs - Darren Till explains why MMA is "greater" than boxing

Being a lifelong practitioner of martial arts and a professional mixed martial artist, it isn't much of a surprise that Darren Till finds the sport of MMA better than boxing in many aspects. The Englishman took to Twitter to explain why he feels MMA is "greater" than boxing as a sport.

Comparing the matchmaking in the UFC with that of boxing, Till pointed out that the MMA promotion always makes the fights that fans want to see, unlike in boxing.

He also claimed that only the best fighters are pitted against one another to collide inside the octagon. In boxing, meanwhile, he says there are several world champions in the same weight class who often don't compete against each other.

"Boxing is great, but MMA is greater. The @ufc make the fights the fans and the world wants to see… This doesn’t happen with boxing…In the @ufc the best fight the best. In boxing there’s a millions world champs saying they are the best… Argue in the comments…"

D @darrentill2

The

This doesn’t happen with boxing…

In the

Argue in the comments… Boxing is great, but MMA is greater.The @ufc make the fights the fans and the world wants to see…This doesn’t happen with boxing…In the @ufc the best fight the best. In boxing there’s a millions world champs saying they are the best…Argue in the comments… Boxing is great, but MMA is greater.The @ufc make the fights the fans and the world wants to see…This doesn’t happen with boxing…In the @ufc the best fight the best. In boxing there’s a millions world champs saying they are the best…Argue in the comments… https://t.co/lkD7oefqh0

Despite Darren Till's claims, UFC fighters remain keen to step inside the boxing ring

While Darren Till might find MMA to be greater than boxing, it seems like the ring is where the money is. Several of his fellow UFC fighters have teased or expressed a desire to participate in crossover boxing matches against professional pugilists.

Back in 2017, Conor McGregor stepped inside a boxing ring for the first time in his life to take on the legendary Floyd Mayweather. The blockbuster matchup generated a whopping 4.3 million domestic pay-per-view buys and over $600 million in total revenue.

Former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley has already shared the ring twice against YouTube star-turned-boxer Jake Paul, failing to win on both occasions.

Meanwhile, reigning UFC heavyweight and welterweight champions Francis Ngannou and Kamaru Usman have recently teased potential boxing showdowns as well.

Ngannou is being linked with a fight against WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury down the line. Usman, on the other hand, is keen to fight boxing pound-for-pound great Canelo Alvarez later this year.

IntuBoxing @IntuBoxing



The UFC Welterweight Champion also believes that he will STOP the boxing pound-for-pound king Kamaru Usman believes a fight with Canelo 100 PERCENT needs to happenThe UFC Welterweight Champion also believes that he will STOP the boxing pound-for-pound king Kamaru Usman believes a fight with Canelo 100 PERCENT needs to happen 👀The UFC Welterweight Champion also believes that he will STOP the boxing pound-for-pound king 💥 https://t.co/jLiE3rSX4k

Edited by Harvey Leonard