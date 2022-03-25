"Indestructible like a brick wall" - Darren Till and Khamzat Chimaev reveal what they have learned from each other 

Darren Till and Khamzat Chimaev have been training alongside one another for months now. Till has been on a rough patch in the UFC as of late, but in order to change his fortunes in the organization, he has decided to train with the unbeaten Chimaev.

The Chechen-born Swede is currently four fights into his UFC career, with his latest win coming over Li Jingliang. 'Borz' beat the Chinese welterweight at UFC 267 upon his return to the octagon last year.

While speaking to 'The Schmo' and Henry Cejudo on The Triple C & Schmo Show, Till and Chimaev revealed what they had learned from each other.

'The Gorilla' started off by stating:

"Mentality. Indestructible like a brick wall."

Khamzat Chimaev then said that he was highly impressed with Till's good energy. 'Borz' also spoke about the Englishman fighting for the UFC welterweight title in the past against Tyron Woodley, saying:

"Lot of things, you know, guys give you good energy when you're out like, around those guys, they give you like good energy and he brings that help. He fought for the title and we speak about everything, you know, like a lot of things. His striking is so good and so fast and [I] learn every day, something, in the striking as well."

Watch Darren Till and Khamzat Chimaev's interview with 'The Schmo' and Henry Cejudo below:

Khamzat Chimaev revealed how his friendship with Darren Till started

During the same interview, Khamzat Chimaev revealed that Darren Till asked to join him and train alongside 'Borz' in Sweden. Chimaev welcomed the opportunity to work alongside 'The Gorilla':

"Before the UFC my friend that are back home told about the guy. Met him, nice guy, maybe come to train with us. I said I want to train with this guy. And then we start talking. When I get to the UFC, write to each other in Instagram. Then he calls, I want to come to Sweden. I said welcome brother."

Chimaev's next fight in the UFC will be against Gilbert Burns at UFC 273. Darren Till will be in the corner of 'Borz' in Jacksonville for his bout in April. With a win over Burns, Chimaev hopes to fight for the UFC welterweight title next.

