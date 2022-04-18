Darren Till reveals how the viral cage-top moment with Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273 came about

Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till broke the internet ahead of the former's highly-anticipated clash with Gilbert Burns at the UFC 273 pay-per-view.

As Burns was making his way to the octagon for the fight, cameras captured 'Borz' casually sitting on top of the cage and grooving to the Brazilian's entrance music.

Till, who cornered Chimaev on the night, was standing right beside him at the time. He has now revealed how the viral cage-top moment with Chimaev came about.

According to the Englishman, Chimaev climbed atop the cage while waiting for Burns to walk out. Till said he just wanted to calm the Chechen-born Swede's nerves, so he asked him to clap and groove to Burns' music when he the Brazilian made the walk.

When they returned to the locker room after the fight, Till said he looked at the picture of the two of them and thought it was one of the most legendary images in MMA history.

During a recent appearance on Submission Radio, he said:

"Khamzat just jumped on the cage next to me and when Gilbert was coming out I just had to calm him down so I said, like this was in my mind just for him to relax the nerves, I just said, 'When Gilbert's coming, out just dance to his music, just clap your hands and just like, just rock on,' and sh*t like that, so he started clapping [and] so did I."

Watch the full interview below:

Darren Till predicts outcome of potential Khamzat Chimaev vs. Colby Covington fight

Darren Till believes Colby Covington vs. Khamzat Chimaev is the fight to make next.

UFC president Dana White previously said that a fight between Covington and Chimaev would make sense if 'Borz' were to defeat Burns at UFC 273. Now that the 27-year-old has added the name of Burns to his record, a clash between him and 'Chaos' may come to fruition.

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA



Khamzat Chimaev -125 (4/5)

Colby Covington +105 (21/20)



(odds via Khamzat Chimaev opens as the favourite in a potential fight with Colby Covington:Khamzat Chimaev -125 (4/5)Colby Covington +105 (21/20)(odds via @betonline_ag Khamzat Chimaev opens as the favourite in a potential fight with Colby Covington:Khamzat Chimaev -125 (4/5)Colby Covington +105 (21/20)(odds via @betonline_ag) 👀 https://t.co/og5BnvudvK

Although he believes it will be a tough fight for Chimaev, Till feels Chimaev will still beat Covington if their potential clash comes together.

According to 'The Gorilla', the power in the 27-year-old's hands will be too much for Covington to deal with. With that in mind, Till believes Khamzat Chimaev is likely to knock Covington out. He said:

"I would like to see him fight Colby in a five round [bout]. I think that's the best thing for both guys [and] I think Khamzat can knock him out."

While nothing is confirmed, it seems likely Chimaev's next outing in the octagon will see him share the cage with either Covington or UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

