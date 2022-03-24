"I just signed legal documents" - Darren Till reveals he will corner Khamzat Chimaev for Gilbert Burns fight

Darren Till has revealed that he will be in the corner of Khamzat Chimaev for his upcoming UFC 273 fight against Gilbert Burns. Till recently made his way to Sweden to train alongside Chimaev.

'The Gorilla' has been on a rough patch in the UFC. The former welterweight title contender has three losses in his last four fights, with the latest one being against Derek Brunson in 2021.

During Till and Chimaev's recent conversation on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Till claimed that he is helping Chimaev prepare for his upcoming fight and expects 'Borz' to do the same. He said:

"I'm helping him [Khamzat] for this fight so that after his fight, he can help me with mine and that's just how it is, that's how it is, brother."

Darren Till went on to add that he recently signed his legal documents to be in Chimaev's corner for UFC 273. The Liverpudlian was recently seen in the corner of heavyweight sensation Tom Aspinall at UFC London. Till added:

"I've just signed the legal documents. I just signed the legal documents today to be in his corner for Jacksonville."

Watch Darren Till and Khamzat Chimaev's conversation with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour:

Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till recently extended an offer to Conor McGregor

'Borz' and 'The Gorilla' have been training alongside each other for months now. The two recently invited former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor to train alongside them.

Taking to Twitter, Chimaev invited the former UFC double champion, writing:

"If you want to come back we will help you, we are waiting for you in our camp @TheNotoriousMMA"

Check out Khamzat Chimaev's tweet below:

Khamzat Chimaev @KChimaev If you want to come back we will help you, we are waiting for you in our camp @TheNotoriousMMA 🥷🏼 If you want to come back we will help you, we are waiting for you in our camp @TheNotoriousMMA 🥷🏼 https://t.co/xwMGUe9qve

Chimaev will next be in UFC action on April 9 in Jacksonville when he faces former welterweight title contender Gilbert Burns. The fight could serve as a potential title eliminator bout, with the winner going on to face either Kamaru Usman or Leon Edwards.

