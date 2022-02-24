"We're definitely making a play for him" - David Feldman says BKFC will try to sign Francis Ngannou if he becomes a free agent

(Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) BKFC founder and president David Feldman has suggested that UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou could end up fighting in BKFC. On The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Feldman revealed that BKFC would soon announce a few big names that the promotion is set to sign.

Intriguingly, social media company Triller has acquired a majority stake in BKFC, which could significantly boost BKFC’s funding. Addressing the Triller deal and possibly signing big-name combat sportspeople to BKFC, Feldman stated:

“We’re going after the biggest name, but we’ll see what happens there…Biggest name in free agency.” Helwani then suggested that Feldman is likely talking about Ngannou. Feldman replied by saying, “I’m not sure if he’s out of that window yet, but we’re definitely making a play for him.”

Ariel Helwani asked David Feldman whether he’s still in the race to sign Francis Ngannou to his organization. The consensus is that ‘The Predator’ would be one of the most sought-after combat sports athletes once his UFC contract expires this December. Addressing Helwani’s question, Feldman explained:

“At that stage, you’re talking about the money, right? If we can back that kind of money up, we’re in the game. I don’t think we’re out of the game for anything right now. To be honest with you, we have a good partner that we just partnered with that likes to think outside the box, likes to disrupt things as we do. And I think that there’s a great opportunity for us to get the biggest and best names out there.”

Watch David Feldman’s conversation with Ariel Helwani in the video below:

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



"If we can back that kind of money up, we're in the game."



youtu.be/wW2TZI_ih-0 BKFC President David Feldman tells @arielhelwani the promotion intends to "make a play" for UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou."If we can back that kind of money up, we're in the game." BKFC President David Feldman tells @arielhelwani the promotion intends to "make a play" for UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou."If we can back that kind of money up, we're in the game."▶️ youtu.be/wW2TZI_ih-0 https://t.co/dtQubsnLPR

Urijah Faber believes the UFC will “pony up” and re-sign Francis Ngannou

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou competed in the final fight of his UFC contract last month. The duration of his contract will end this December. ‘The Predator’ has consistently maintained that he’d like to re-sign with the UFC, provided that he’s given a pay raise and allowed to compete in the sport of boxing as well.

Speaking to The Schmo, MMA legend Urijah Faber weighed in on Ngannou’s ongoing contract dispute with the UFC. Emphasizing that the UFC’s likely to relent sooner rather than later, Faber said:

"I haven't been following too much but I think the answer is money. Pay that man the money. He's the heavyweight champion of the world, I think when it really comes down to the very last minute, I feel like the UFC will pony up and hopefully they reach an agreement because we all want to see the best fighters in the world in the UFC."

Watch Faber talk about many topics, including Ngannou's possible return, in the video below:

Edited by Genci Papraniku