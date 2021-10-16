"This is gonna be a big revenge" - Deiveson Figueiredo promises to get back at Brandon Moreno for 'betraying' Henry Cejudo 

Deiveson Figueiredo has vowed to exact revenge against Brandon Moreno for 'betraying' former two-division champion Henry Cejudo. In a recent interview with The Schmo, Figueiredo spoke about how Moreno 'betrayed' Cejudo by helping Joseph Benavidez train for the title fight against 'Triple C':

"This fight is going to be a wonderful fight. I'm very motivated and he betrayed Henry Cejudo. You know the history, yeah? Henry Cejudo let the cry baby, the assassin baby live two years in his house and after that cry baby Brandon Moreno get out and helped another guy to fight against Henry Cejudo. He betrayed Henry Cejudo and Henry Cejudo is really pi**ed off and now it's going to be revenge, it's going to be a big revenge right now," Figueiredo said via his translator.

Brandon Moreno and Henry Cejudo are set to collide in a much anticipated trilogy fight at UFC 270 in January 2022. The pair have fought each other twice in the past, with their first fight ending in a stalemate and Moreno winning the rematch via submission in the third round.

UFC @ufc A 𝑻𝑹𝑰𝑳𝑶𝑮𝒀 set to kick off the new year with a bang 💥🏆 @TheAssassinBaby vs 🇧🇷 @Daico_Deiveson #UFC270 | Sat. January 22 ] A 𝑻𝑹𝑰𝑳𝑶𝑮𝒀 set to kick off the new year with a bang 💥🏆 @TheAssassinBaby vs 🇧🇷 @Daico_Deiveson[ #UFC270 | Sat. January 22 ] https://t.co/ZYkFQtOSMq

For the third fight against Moreno, Figueiredo has made some drastic changes to his fight camp. The former flyweight champ has moved to the United States and has also announced that he will be training with Henry Cejudo for the fight:

"I’m talking to Henry Cejudo and Eric Albarracin to go there and do my camp focused on this guy, on getting back my belt that I borrowed him." Figueiredo said to MMA Fighting.

Why does Henry Cejudo call Brandon Moreno a traitor?

Also Read

A few years ago, Cejudo brought in Moreno as a training partner and the pair shared a good rapport. Things soon changed after Cejudo and Joseph Benavidez were picked as coaches on TUF 24. Despite having the opportunity to pick Moreno on his team, Cejudo refrained from doing so and it miffed the reigning flyweight champ.

Benavidez picked Moreno on his team and the pair soon became friends. That's when Moreno was offered to join Benavidez's fight camp for the fight against Cejudo at the TUF 24 Finale. Cejudo ended up losing the fight and has called Moreno a traitor ever since.

Edited by Jack Cunningham