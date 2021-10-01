"It seems you gotta train a lot more" - Derrick Lewis reveals he gave up boxing because of extensive cardio and running requirements

UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis recently made an appearance on the popular YouTube show 'Hot Ones'. On the show, 'The Black Beast' had a conversation with the show's host Sean Evans while eating ultra-spicy chicken wings.

At one point during the interview, Evans raised the topic of Lewis giving up on his boxing journey and pursuing a career in MMA. To this, Derrick Lewis replied:

"The boxing journey it seems like you gotta train a lot more, you gotta do a lot more cardio and running and stuff like that. I'm not with all that... So, MMA to me is like, mostly like, street-fighting. So, it's like you do everything you want except for pulling hair and hitting in the nuts. So, I'm down with that."

You can watch the full Derrick Lewis episode of 'Hot Ones' below:

With 12 KO finishes in his UFC career, Derrick Lewis is currently tied with Vitor Belfort and Matt Brown for the most knockout wins in the promotion's history. In his last appearance in the Octagon, Lewis took on Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight championship at UFC 265.

The 36-year-old came up short that night as he was defeated by Gane in the third round via TKO.

UFC @ufc



@TheBeast_UFC vs



[ Saturday December 18th ] This is gonna be a great way to close out 2021🔥@TheBeast_UFC vs @ChrisDaukausMMA [ Saturday December 18th ] This is gonna be a great way to close out 2021🔥



@TheBeast_UFC vs @ChrisDaukausMMA 👊



[ Saturday December 18th ] https://t.co/SycblhOkwi

'The Black Beast' will next be seen in action on December 18 as he will take on rising heavyweight contender Chris Daukaus in a five-round main event. Daukaus is currently on a four-fight win streak in the UFC.

Derrick Lewis reveals the most satisfying knockout of his MMA career

During his time on 'Hot Ones', Derrick Lewis revealed that his knockout of Curtis Blaydes was one of the most satisfying KO win of his professional MMA career. Lewis said:

"The most satisfying knockout of my career probably was against Curtis Blaydes. He Had been talking trash for three years straight. Like, no matter if I win or lose, he'll be in my DMs or making it publicly known that he don't like me... So, that was so sweet."

Also Read

Lewis and Blaydes fought at UFC Vegas 19 where 'The Black Beast' knocked 'Razor' out with a vicious uppercut in the second round of the fight.

Fan of MMA? The only 'location' you need to know is this!

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far