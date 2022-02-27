"That's selling s*x" - Diego Sanchez supports Khabib Nurmagomedov's decision to exclude ring girls in Eagle FC

Diego Sanchez has spoken out in support of Khabib Nurmagomedov's decision to exclude ring girls from his promotion. The former UFC veteran believes that including ring girls is equivalent to "selling s*x."

Shortly after leaving the UFC, Sanchez signed with Eagle FC and is currently waiting to make his debut in his new promotion. Sanchez will face former UFC lightweight Kevin Lee in a 165 lbs fight at Eagle FC 46.

During an interview with Amy Kaplan of FanSided MMA, Sanchez spoke highly regarding Nurmagomedov's faith in God. 'The Nightmare' also claimed that he believes in the same faith and hence, was able to make his way into Eagle FC.

Sanchez stated the following:

"He doesn't want ring girls in there, there's no ring girls, you know what I mean? And no disrespect to the ring girls, you know, like that's Vegas and that's selling s*x. He's aware of that and he's like that's not what I want to do in Eagle FC. You know, Khabib [Nurmagomedov] has been real big on his faith. You know, he has a mountain of faith, in god, and that's the man I am too. Even though our belief systems maybe a little different, we both believe in a God and so to be able to come into Eagle FC, get my opportunity to fly like an eagle and spread my message. My message is a God message."

Check out Diego Sanchez's interview with FanSided MMA:

What did Khabib Nurmagomedov say regarding ring girls in MMA?

In an August 2021 press conference, Khabib Nurmagomedov stated that ring girls are the most "unnecessary" people in MMA. The former UFC lightweight champion questioned the input the ring girls have on the sport.

“Ring girls are the most unnecessary people in martial arts. What is their function? I have a question. You can show that it is the second round on the screen,” exclaimed Khabib Nurmagomedov (Quotes translated from the Tweet shared below).

Check out Nurmagomedov's comments regarding ring girls below:

Ring girls have been a part of MMA for years now. The ring girls can be seen walking outside the octagon at the end of each round, holding cards before the beginning of a round.

