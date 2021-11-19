"I had no idea it was this evil" - Diego Sanchez tests positive for COVID-19, slams Colby Covington for saying the virus is just a 'common cold'

Diego Sanchez has tested positive for COVID-19 and is suffering from bad symptoms. He's now criticized Colby Covington for calling the coronavirus just a "common cold."

Ahead of his UFC 268 main event against welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at Madison Square Garden, Covington was asked during media day if he could defeat Khamzat Chimaev inside the octagon.

'Chaos' trolled Chimaev's decision to contemplate retirement due to COVID-19 earlier this year. Covington claimed that if the No.10-ranked welterweight struggled with the virus, he'd have no chance inside the cage with him. Sanchez has now come to the defense of 'Borz' in a recent tweet.

"Shi**ing, coughing, pukin, constant hot cold fevers, pain in every joint, migraines, 5 days no sleep and constantly short of breath. My boy @luisbaboon [Luis Palomino] warned me I had no idea it was this evil!!! @ColbyCovMMA [Colby Covington] was talkin that sh*t saying it’s just a common cold. Salute (sic) for all the sick."

Sanchez was released from the UFC this year. He last fought Jake Matthews at UFC 253 last September, losing via unanimous decision.

He was booked to face Donald Cerrone at UFC on ESPN: Rodriguez vs. Waterson in May. However, he was released from the world's biggest MMA promotion in the lead-up to the event.

'The Nightmare' and Kenny Florian are the only two fighters in UFC history to compete in four different weight classes.

Colby Covington has unsuccessfully challenged for Kamaru Usman's welterweight championship twice now

No.1 welterweight contender Colby Covington has fought for the title twice in his last three UFC bouts. He faced Usman both times, first at UFC 245 in December 2019 and then at UFC 268 a few weeks back.

Both encounters were very close and several MMA pundits and fans believe Covington has given 'The Nigerian Nightmare' his toughest test so far.

ESPN @espn A moment between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington after their fight. #UFC268 A moment between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington after their fight. #UFC268 https://t.co/VzZz8MiXjM

Colby Covington lost via TKO in the fifth round two years ago. He fell to a unanimous decision defeat on November 6. Given their two memorable bouts, a trilogy fight between the two remains a possibility.

