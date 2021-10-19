"This fight needs to happen" - Dillon Danis compares potential fight with Jake Paul to Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson dream match

Dillon Danis has suggested that a possible boxing match between himself and longtime rival Jake Paul is similar to the much-discussed MMA fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Dillon Danis drew parallels between the significance of the Nurmagomedov-Ferguson fight and his potential boxing match against Jake Paul.

“I don’t think it’s about not being [able to fight him]. I think the fight will happen. He’s still calling me out. I mean, the thing is like, these fights should happen, you know. It’s just like Tony Ferguson and Khabib [Nurmagomedov]. These fights need to happen. And I think that me and him have so much beef. It’s not like anything ever happened – He hasn’t lost. I haven’t lost. I think we should do it.”

Over the past several years, a proposed lightweight bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson has been regarded as one of the most important fights in all of combat sports. Unfortunately, injuries and other factors led to the matchup being canceled on five separate occasions.

While many hoped the contest would materialize on the sixth attempt, it never came to fruition. Nurmagomedov retired from the sport of MMA in October 2020, whereas Ferguson has lost three consecutive fights and is out of the UFC lightweight title picture.

You can watch Dillon Danis’ conversation with Ariel Helwani in the video below:

Dillon Danis is unlikely to fight Jake Paul this year

Ariel Helwani notably asked Dillon Danis to provide a realistic timeline regarding when he could fight again. Danis replied to this by insinuating that he’s adopting a slow and steady approach to his comeback. The BJJ savant said:

“So, I’m allowed to do boxing, I’m saying in a month-and-a-half, two months. Right now, I can’t. I’m not allowed to turn my leg, so I can’t even do boxing. I’m not allowed to even pivot, that’s what I’m saying.”

Dillon Danis has been dealing with knee injury issues in recent times. He has been working incredibly hard in a bid to return to professional combat sports competition as soon as possible. That said, Danis reiterated that he's taking his rehabilitation journey seriously and won't rush his recovery process lest his condition worsen.

The consensus is that a potential boxing match between Dillon Danis and Jake Paul won't take place this year. Danis' exact comeback date and opponent haven't been officially confirmed yet, but he'll likely fight again in 2022.

Meanwhile, Jake Paul is expected to compete in a professional boxing match against Tommy Fury before the 2021 calendar year draws to a close.

