"Don't beg for crumbs from Joke Paul" - Dillon Danis goes off on "boring dweeb" Ariel Helwani in a Twitter rant

Dillon Danis recently found himself on the receiving end of a significant amount of flak from Ariel Helwani on Twitter. This came after 'El Jefe' scorned Helwani for rallying behind Jake Paul.

However, it seems like Danis has turned the tables on the popular MMA journalist, setting off on a rant of his own on social media.

In a series of posts on Twitter, Dillon Danis took on Ariel Helwani, as noted right here:

"Ariel It's bad enough you've been fired by every media outlet Don't beg for crumbs from joke paul by attacking me Just fade into oblivion."

Dillon Danis @dillondanis Ariel

It's bad enough you've been fired by every media outlet

Don't beg for crumbs from joke paul by attacking me

Just fade into oblivion. Ariel It's bad enough you've been fired by every media outletDon't beg for crumbs from joke paul by attacking meJust fade into oblivion.

Danis took a shot at Helwani's brand of journalism and writing before flaming him for his physicality or lack thereof.

Dillon Danis @dillondanis Took me awhile to read your insipid, bland, lifeless, Junior High "Journalism". You're a terrible writer

What did you do w/the $ your Mommy gave you for writing lessons?



God knows you didn't buy a gym membership with it

Your arms look like car antennas Took me awhile to read your insipid, bland, lifeless, Junior High "Journalism". You're a terrible writerWhat did you do w/the $ your Mommy gave you for writing lessons?God knows you didn't buy a gym membership with itYour arms look like car antennas

'El Jefe' went on to ridicule 'The MMA Hour' host for his fashion sense and lack of original ideas.

Dillon Danis @dillondanis You're a guy with

ONE

Shirt

and

ZERO

Original Ideas



If you couldn't beg fighters into giving you material you'd be making money being a fluffier for your wife’s boyfriend. You're a guy with ONEShirtandZEROOriginal IdeasIf you couldn't beg fighters into giving you material you'd be making money being a fluffier for your wife’s boyfriend.

Dillon Danis subsequently gave his take on what Ariel Helwani's autobiography would be titled.

Dillon Danis @dillondanis You're lucky you weren't born before cars had power steering or your wife would hafta park the car



Your autobiography is going to be called



NOBODY

LEFT

TO GET FIRED BY You're lucky you weren't born before cars had power steering or your wife would hafta park the carYour autobiography is going to be calledNOBODY LEFT TO GET FIRED BY

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace ended his lengthy barrage of insults by calling Ariel Helwani two-faced and asking him to avoid texting him to bury the hatchet between them.

Dillon Danis tweeted:

"And DON'T text me from your 7-Eleven Burner Phone and say it's "all good" You're a TWO FACED BUM Go play w/your WWE action figures You BORING DWEEB."

Dillon Danis @dillondanis And

DON'T text me from your 7-Eleven Burner Phone and say it's "all good"

You're a

TWO

FACED

BUM



Go play w/your WWE action figures



You



BORING

DWEEB AndDON'T text me from your 7-Eleven Burner Phone and say it's "all good"You're a TWOFACEDBUMGo play w/your WWE action figures YouBORINGDWEEB

Dillon Danis promises to retire if Jake Paul knocks him out

Dillon Danis, in a recent post on Twitter, claimed that he would retire forever if Jake Paul knocked him out in a fight.

Danis tweeted:

"if jake paul sleeps me i'll retire forever."

Dillon Danis @dillondanis if jake paul sleeps me i’ll retire forever if jake paul sleeps me i’ll retire forever

This marked Danis' second attempt at throwing shade at Jake Paul after his rematch against Tyron Woodley.

'El Jefe' previously took to Instagram to share a picture of Woodley laying on the canvas shortly after Jake Paul landed the strike that knocked him out.

In the post, Danis bet $12 million that 'The Problem Child' would fail to replicate the same results in a fight against him.

"i'll put 12 million you don’t do that to me deal?" Danis wrote on Instagram.

Dillon Danis last featured in a fight against Max Humphrey at Bellator 222, recording a submission win in the first round.

Also Read Article Continues below

The event, however, took place way back in June 2019 and Danis has since been shackled to the sidelines due to injuries.

Edited by David Andrew