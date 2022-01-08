"Don't beg for crumbs from Joke Paul" - Dillon Danis goes off on "boring dweeb" Ariel Helwani in a Twitter rant

Dillon Danis recently found himself on the receiving end of a significant amount of flak from Ariel Helwani on Twitter. This came after 'El Jefe' scorned Helwani for rallying behind Jake Paul.
However, it seems like Danis has turned the tables on the popular MMA journalist, setting off on a rant of his own on social media.
In a series of posts on Twitter, Dillon Danis took on Ariel Helwani, as noted right here:
"Ariel It's bad enough you've been fired by every media outlet Don't beg for crumbs from joke paul by attacking me Just fade into oblivion."
Danis took a shot at Helwani's brand of journalism and writing before flaming him for his physicality or lack thereof.
'El Jefe' went on to ridicule 'The MMA Hour' host for his fashion sense and lack of original ideas.
Dillon Danis subsequently gave his take on what Ariel Helwani's autobiography would be titled.
The Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace ended his lengthy barrage of insults by calling Ariel Helwani two-faced and asking him to avoid texting him to bury the hatchet between them.
Dillon Danis tweeted:
"And DON'T text me from your 7-Eleven Burner Phone and say it's "all good" You're a TWO FACED BUM Go play w/your WWE action figures You BORING DWEEB."
Dillon Danis promises to retire if Jake Paul knocks him out
Dillon Danis, in a recent post on Twitter, claimed that he would retire forever if Jake Paul knocked him out in a fight.
Danis tweeted:
"if jake paul sleeps me i'll retire forever."
This marked Danis' second attempt at throwing shade at Jake Paul after his rematch against Tyron Woodley.
'El Jefe' previously took to Instagram to share a picture of Woodley laying on the canvas shortly after Jake Paul landed the strike that knocked him out.
In the post, Danis bet $12 million that 'The Problem Child' would fail to replicate the same results in a fight against him.
"i'll put 12 million you don’t do that to me deal?" Danis wrote on Instagram.
Dillon Danis last featured in a fight against Max Humphrey at Bellator 222, recording a submission win in the first round.
The event, however, took place way back in June 2019 and Danis has since been shackled to the sidelines due to injuries.