Ariel Helwani ruthlessly trolls Dillon Danis after Bellator star calls him a "bi**h" for supporting Jake Paul

Ariel Helwani has hit back at Dillon Danis in response to being called “a b**ch” by the Bellator MMA star.

A few hours earlier, Ariel Helwani had inserted himself into the ongoing war of words between YouTube megastar-turned-boxer Jake Paul and UFC president Dana White.

Jake Paul has vowed to retire from boxing and compete in an MMA fight in the UFC if Dana White accepts his challenge regarding UFC fighter pay. Responding to Paul in a seemingly appreciative manner, the MMA journalist tweeted:

“Bigger dub”

I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to: Happy new year @danawhite . Here is a real challenge for you…I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to: Happy new year @danawhite. Here is a real challenge for you… I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to: https://t.co/bJScDVITvL Bigger dub twitter.com/jakepaul/statu… Bigger dub twitter.com/jakepaul/statu…

Jake Paul’s longtime rival Dillon Danis then responded to Ariel Helwani’s tweet and labeled him “a b**ch.” In his now-deleted tweet, Danis stated:

“ariel your such a b**ch”

Ariel Helwani fired back at Dillon Danis with multiple tweets as noted below:

In other words, you could be Guys if you think life sucks right now just think you could have begged for 3 years to fight an 0-0 YouTuber and 3 years later still not be popular enough or good enough to even be considered a worthy opponent for him. Imagine that.In other words, you could be @dillondanis Guys if you think life sucks right now just think you could have begged for 3 years to fight an 0-0 YouTuber and 3 years later still not be popular enough or good enough to even be considered a worthy opponent for him. Imagine that.In other words, you could be @dillondanis.

Ariel Helwani also hit out Dillon Danis asking people to follow him back on social media:

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Hey guys follow me real quick and I’ll follow you back and pay you 1k. Ffs. Get a grip Dillon. Who acts like this? Hey guys follow me real quick and I’ll follow you back and pay you 1k. Ffs. Get a grip Dillon. Who acts like this?

The MMA journalist also took a shot at Danis' lack of fights with another tweet. Helwani also brought up how 'El Jefe' would want things to be fine between the pair.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani “Hey guys if I lose to Jake I’ll retire.” Retire from what? Social media? You already don’t fight. “Hey guys if I lose to Jake I’ll retire.” Retire from what? Social media? You already don’t fight.

"3…2…1 before ol DD texts me hey bro why don’t you like me? Like, I thought we were cool bro Can’t wait for the witty tweet reply, too. And then he’ll call for a truce and then ask me to RT his tweets every two seconds. What a pleasure."

Can’t wait for the witty tweet reply, too.



And then he’ll call for a truce and then ask me to RT his tweets every two seconds. What a pleasure. 3…2…1 before ol DD texts me hey bro why don’t you like me? Like, I thought we were cool broCan’t wait for the witty tweet reply, too.And then he’ll call for a truce and then ask me to RT his tweets every two seconds. What a pleasure.

Ariel Helwani ended his barrage of tweets against Dillon Danis by being hopeful that 'El Jefe' would fight Jake Paul this year.

Save us, Anyway. Maybe this will be the year he accepts your challenge Dillon!! I personally hope he does so you can leave us the f alone with your stupid tweets and lame social media skilllzSave us, @ScottCoker . The begging is unbecoming. Please. For the love of God save us. Anyway. Maybe this will be the year he accepts your challenge Dillon!! I personally hope he does so you can leave us the f alone with your stupid tweets and lame social media skilllzSave us, @ScottCoker. The begging is unbecoming. Please. For the love of God save us.

Dillon Danis on his comeback and fighting Jake Paul in 2022

Dillon Danis is a multi-time BJJ world champion who holds a 2-0 pro MMA record. Due to knee injuries, the 28-year-old hasn’t competed in a professional combat sports contest since his last MMA fight in June 2019.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour in October 2021, Dillon Danis suggested that he’ll fight again in 2022. Furthermore, ‘El Jefe’ indicated that his boxing match against bitter rival Jake Paul could take place this year. Danis said:

“It’s just like Tony Ferguson and Khabib [Nurmagomedov]. These fights need to happen. And I think that me and him have so much beef…I think we should do it.”

