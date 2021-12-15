Dillon Danis offers to pay for bullied school kid's martial arts lessons for life

Bellator MMA fighter Dillon Danis has generously offered to pay for martial arts lessons for a bullied student.

Danis took to Twitter to share a video of a school student being attacked by another student and claimed that if people helped him find the affected person, he would pay for the self defense classes of the individual.

"if we can find this kid i'll pay for his martial arts lessons for life #f**kbullys," posted Danis.

'El Jefe', who holds a 2-0 win-loss record in his professional mixed martial arts career so far, is currently out of action after suffering a serious knee injury.

Meanwhile, he holds a 18-16 record in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ), a sport in which he has a black belt and is a seven-time international medallist.

Dillon Danis is Conor McGregor's good friend and they have trained together at the Straight Blast Gym in Ireland

Dillon Danis was called up to the Straight Blast Gym (SBG) in Dublin, Ireland, for the first time to help Conor McGregor improve his grappling ahead of the UFC 202 encounter with Nate Diaz in 2016.

McGregor, the biggest superstar in MMA history and Forbes' highest paid athlete of 2021, lost to Diaz via submission the first time around at UFC 196. Five months later, he put up a much improved performance and won the rematch.

Eventually, Danis became a close associate of 'Notorious' and he even started mimicking the Irish sensation's persona.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Dillon Danis will train at SBG Ireland for Bellator MMA debut, which is set for April — mmafighting.com/2018/3/9/17101… Dillon Danis will train at SBG Ireland for Bellator MMA debut, which is set for April — mmafighting.com/2018/3/9/17101… https://t.co/0PRxCNjN0E

Dillon Danis eventually decided to pursue a career in MMA. He trained at SBG and triumphed in his debut via submission against Kyle Walker at Bellator 198 in April 2018.

He claimed another submission victory over Max Humphrey in his second bout at Bellator 222 in June 2019.

Just as he was set for a third matchup at Bellator 238 in January 2020, Danis was injured amid McGregor's camp for the Donald Cerrone UFC 246 clash. He later underwent reconstructive knee surgery.

