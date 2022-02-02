Dustin Poirier claims he will shave his head again if UFC announces next fight

Dustin Poirier has maintained a bald look for much of his UFC career. He could possibly be sporting the look in his next UFC outing.

Poirier recently revealed that he is planning to shave his head once his next UFC matchup is announced. When a fan asked him on Twitter about a possible timeline for going bald, the Louisiana native replied:

"Actually been thinking about it bro, I'll shave it if they announce my fight"

Poirier defeated Conor McGregor via second-round TKO in a rematch at UFC 257 in January last year. A highly anticipated trilogy fight followed six months later, which ended in a freak injury for McGregor. The Irishman lost via doctor stoppage after breaking his leg at the end of the first round.

Poirier then failed in a bid for lightweight gold against Charles Oliveira at UFC 269. 'The Diamond' didn't sport a bald look in any of his last three outings.

Dustin Poirier's potential next opponent

Dustin Poirier recently revealed that he will be taking on Nate Diaz in his next outing. If the fight happens, it will see him make a long-awaited move up to 170 lb. Poirier and Diaz were set to meet in 2018 and have been at odds since the bout was shelved.

According to reports, the two have now agreed to settle their rivalry in a welterweight clash. During an appearance on THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas in early January, Dustin Poirier revealed that the bout was scheduled to take place at extremely short notice:

"Something that got the flame going is a couple of days ago, I got a phone call. I can't talk about it yet, but it's a very short-notice thing and something I hate to do is stack things against myself and take a fight on short notice. This is going to be super short notice. Like, I need to go run right now, that short notice. But we'll see what happens, I don't know what I can or can't say yet. I've already looked myself in the mirror, spoke to my wife, my boxing coach, Mike Brown [his MMA trainer], and they're behind me if I decide to take this fight."

Watch Poirier's interview with Teddy Atlas below:

However, the bout didn't take place at UFC Vegas 46 or UFC 270, despite interest from both camps.

