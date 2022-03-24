"Maybe that's the move" - Dustin Poirier hints at challenging Justin Gaethje for the title in the future

Dustin Poirier recently hinted at a possible showdown against Justin Gaethje in the future.

During Poirier's recent interaction with his Twitter fans, he was offered an interesting suggestion. According to one fan, 'The Diamond' should take up a high-profile bout and then proceed to challenge Justin Gaethje for the lightweight title, provided Gaethje is able to pull off a win against Charles Oliveira at UFC 274.

Replying to this suggestion, Poirier wrote:

"Maybe thats the move"

Check out the tweet by Dustin Poirier below:

Dustin Poirier had a stellar year in 2021, defeating Conor McGregor twice to settle the score with him. 'The Diamond' was also given a shot at the lightweight title against Charles Oliveira at UFC 269, which he lost via third-round submission.

Despite the setback, Poirier is still regarded as one of the top fighters in the UFC. However, the No. 2-ranked lightweight contender seems quite confused about what he wants next. Is he going to stay at 155 lb or move up to 170 lb? He still has no answers.

Dustin Poirier opens up about Colby Covington challenging him to a fight

Colby Covington had called out Dustin Poirier after his win at UFC 272 against Jorge Masvidal.

However, in an interview with Heidi Androl of ESPN MMA at UFC Vegas 50, Poirier ruled out the possibility of a fight with ‘Chaos’. He admitted that Covington’s callout left him greatly perplexed.

Furthermore, Poirer revealed that the prospect of a fight with Nate Diaz excited him more than taking on Colby Covington:

"It's working for [Colby Covington]. He's got people talking. You're asking me about him, but it's just not my style. That's what I dislike about the sport nowadays... Yeah, Nate Diaz is a fight I want, you know. I've been watching him [inaudible] forever. So it's exciting for me. The matchup would be fun for the fans. That's more likely than the [Colby Covington] fight."

Check out Poirier's interview at UFC Vegas 50 below:

Poirier and Nate Diaz have been pursuing a fight against each other for quite some time now. However, no official confirmation has come from the UFC so far.

The Stockton native is on a two-fight skid, having lost against Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards. Nate Diaz has one fight left on his UFC contract, and it will be intriguing to see who he fights next.

Fan of MMA and you have a way with words? Sportskeeda MMA is hiring!

Edited by Aziel Karthak