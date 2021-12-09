"Clean technique for the most part" - Dustin Poirier gives his opinion on Charles Oliveira's boxing skills

Charles Oliveira will make his first lightweight title defense against challenger Dustin Poirier at UFC 269 in Las Vegas this weekend.

Oliveira defeated Michael Chandler at UFC 262 in May this year to claim the vacant lightweight championship. Poirier, meanwhile, overcame Conor McGregor in a trilogy bout at UFC 264 in July to seal the title shot.

During a recent interview with RT Sport MMA, 'The Diamond' was asked what he thinks about his upcoming opponent's boxing skills. He claimed that in addition to being a good grappler, 'Do Bronx' also has a clean technique when it comes to his stand-up fighting style.

"[Oliveira has a] good, clean technique for the most part. Power shots and very short combinations you know, two punches. Does not really use his jab that well. But comes with a good technique and throws a lot of power, good hooks and good crosses. He stays long and stays tight on his hook. But he is not a big volume puncher, that's for sure."

Watch Dustin Poirier in conversation with RT Sport MMA below:

Charles Oliveira is 31-8-1 in his professional MMA career. He has built a nine-fight winning streak in the UFC since losing via TKO to Paul Felder at UFC 218 in December 2017.

Dustin Poirier holds a 20-5-1 record in the UFC and is a former interim lightweight champion

Dustin Poirier holds a 28-6-1 record in his 35-fight professional MMA career, out of which 26 bouts have come in the UFC.

The Louisianan won the interim lightweight championship at UFC 236 in April 2019 after defeating former featherweight titleholder Max Holloway via unanimous decision.

However, Poirier did not win the unification encounter versus Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242 later that year.

Dustin Poirier won the next three fights on the trot and now has eyes fixed on Oliveira and the lightweight belt.

Poirier is ranked No.1 among contenders in the UFC's 155-pound division and he also occupies the No.5 spot in the men's pound-for-pound rankings. He'll be looking to rise to the top of one ladder and further up the other this Saturday.

