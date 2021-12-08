"It's sweet every time" - Dustin Poirier reacts to footage of him knocking Conor McGregor out at UFC 257

The rivalry between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier is perhaps one of the biggest feuds in UFC history. Much was made of Poirier's TKO victory over McGregor at UFC 257 and the Lafayette native recently revealed that watching the video never ceases to entertain him.

In a segment of 'Run it Back w/ Dustin Poirier' that was posted on UFC's official YouTube channel, Dustin Poirier harked back to his UFC 257 clash against Conor McGregor.

"It's sweet every time. A lot of times I don't go back and watch fights, replays over and over again, it, kind of gets old to me. But this one, forever, is going to be great to look at," declared Dustin Poirier.

Catch the entire segment of 'Run it Back w/ Dustin Poirier' right here:

Dustin Poirier believes he made history with Conor McGregor

Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor certainly share a generational rivalry. Having rounded out their trilogy saga, both fighters ensured that their names would be etched in MMA folklore as one of the greatest rivalries that the sport had to offer.

Echoing the same emotion, Dustin Poirier claimed that the two had created history over the course of their lengthy feud.

"[Conor McGregor] is one of the biggest stars in combat sports. So when the history books are written, when me and him are long done fighting, both of our names are going to be in it," asserted Dustin Poirier.

All said and done, their rivalry came to an anti-climactic end after Conor McGregor broke his leg at UFC 264 in the rubber match. In the aftermath of their fight, however, McGregor declared that he was far from done.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA

Make no mistake they are not looking forward to what is coming.

I will be back and it will be settled.

Once and for all. I'll offer you this @slip_nd_bang Fun fact: Poirier ate more shots on the ground than Conor twitter.com/TheNotoriousMM… Fun fact: Poirier ate more shots on the ground than Conor twitter.com/TheNotoriousMM… https://t.co/qwnawmGGAZ Really nasty elbows and upkicks for sure. That or maybe a really annoying blue bottle was around him after the fight, lol.Make no mistake they are not looking forward to what is coming.I will be back and it will be settled.Once and for all. twitter.com/slip_nd_bang/s… Really nasty elbows and upkicks for sure. That or maybe a really annoying blue bottle was around him after the fight, lol.Make no mistake they are not looking forward to what is coming. I will be back and it will be settled. Once and for all. twitter.com/slip_nd_bang/s…

McGregor has stated time and time again on Twitter that the third fight of the trilogy was inconclusive. Dustin Poirier, however, is focused on his upcoming clash against Charles Oliveira for the UFC lightweight strap.

Also Read Article Continues below

After coming up short in his first attempt at divisional gold in a fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov back in September 2019, Dustin Poirier has been handed another opportunity at the undisputed championship belt. Rest assured 'The Diamond' will be making the most of this chance time around.

WATCH: 5 UFC fighters who grew up dirt poor

Edited by C. Naik